Sonovision USA Inc. is extremely proud to announce that they have officially been awarded a major multi-year, multi-million dollar technical publications contract by Honeywell Aerospace.

As part of the contract, Sonovision USA Inc. will be tasked to manage all of the Honeywell Aerospace legacy ATA and S1000D documentation and to perform all required revisions and updates. Conversion of legacy publications to the S1000D technical specification, a cutting-edge and industry leading aerospace technical publication standard, is also part of the scope of the contract.

“We are extremely pleased to have been chosen to perform this work,” said Rick Temelini, President of the Sonovision North American Business Unit. “Our global footprint allows us to leverage our offshore business units to offer a best-value solution framework which enables our clients to take advantage of tremendously competitive pricing without sacrificing the quality that they have come to expect from Sonovision.”

“We (Sonovision) have been working with Honeywell in the Technical Publication services space for over 15 years now, and with other major OEMs and their sub-tier suppliers since 1948,” said Temelini. “This achievement is a true testament to the type of deep-rooted and long-lasting relationships that we develop with our clients, and in the trust they put in our ability to produce quality deliverables, on time”.

Sonovision is uniquely positioned to take up future challenges and to continue to meet and exceed its client expectations for major projects such as this.

About Sonovision USA Inc.

Sonovision USA Inc., a subsidiary of Sonovision Canada Inc. and part of Sonovision S.A.S (an ORTEC Group Company) located in Bagneux (Paris), France, is a North American leader in the provision of Technical Publication services in ATA2200 and S1000D specifications for commercial and military clients.

Sonovision S.A.S. has €120M in revenue and over 1,600 employees in 19 locations throughout France and 7 International subsidiaries (Canada, USA, UK, Germany, Spain, Romania and India).

The ORTEC Group, a €1B privately held firm, provides services to the Aerospace, Oil and Gas, Nuclear, and Mining sectors. ORTEC is present on more than 400 industrial sites across the world and employs over 10,000 people.

About Honeywell Aerospace

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit develops innovative solutions for more fuel-efficient automobiles and airplanes, more direct and on-time flights, safer flying and runway traffic, along with aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity services, logistics, and more. The business delivers safer, faster, and more efficient and comfortable transportation-related experiences worldwide. For more information, visit http://www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (http://www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 software-industrial company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace and automotive products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help everything from aircraft, cars, homes and buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit http://www.honeywell.com/newsroom.