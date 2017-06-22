Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. Mentoring, growing together and collaborating are things that is fundamental to the mission statement of TAVI.

TAVI closes a very successful Q2 and is open for new early investment submissions from all sectors and countries.

Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. is happy to announce a successful Q2 close for the 2017 year. With all of the political and economical changes happening worldwide, the landscape has changed quite a bit – but has changed in the right direction which has opened previously closed opportunities.

Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. has reopened early investment submissions for Q3 to include in the TAVI 2017 portfolio. All sectors, all countries are welcomed to submit initial introductory decks and/or proposals for further consideration.

“TAVI is in a really good position right now, we have matured as a fund, and have a clear vision for what we hope to accomplish in the next couple of years. We are always on the look out for that next unicorn (who isn’t), but we are also always looking for other opportunities that can grow and mature within the TAVI fund.” Commented Turki

With the worldwide increase in funding and opportunities for tech startups, the landscape has changed and more doors are being opened. The next few years will be monumental for funding startups, and TAVI is no exception.

TAVI boasts a private portfolio of over 150 investments raging from Fortune 500 companies, to localized and regional startups. TAVI is open to all types of investments, but will still focus on early stage investments.

“Mentoring, growing together and collaborating are things that is fundamental to the mission statement of TAVI. I enjoying learning about how different sectors operate, and startups are no exception, especially in different countries, and markets.” Turki said when asked why he invests in early stage startups.

TAVI anticipates the continued success of any new additions to the TAVI fund in Q3, and is looking forward to closing 2017 in its strongest and best position yet.

The Turki Almadhi Ventures Inc. fund is a privately funded corporation established in 2003 and that is based out of London, UK. For media and press inquiries please contact Elle Jacobs directly at +44 020 3289 1440 or through email at hello(at)turkialmadhi(dot)com. Please visit the website at http://www.turkialmadhi.com for more information