The Baltimore Estate Planning Council (BEPC) has announced that Michael Mandish, Senior Manager of Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn, P.A.’s Tax Department, will join its established Board of Directors.

The BEPC is a non-profit organization developing a clear understanding of the roles and functionalities of professionals in various disciplines involved with estate planning. The organization works with qualified individuals and includes representatives from the following fields: Trust Officer, Attorney, Qualified Financial Advisor, Non Profit Professional, and Accountant. The BEPC encourages the partnership of different positions, as well as industries, to provide a more in-depth awareness to estate planning.

“We’re thrilled to have Mike join the BEPC Board of Directors,” said Jeff Glaser, former President of the BEPC. “As an accountant whose background focuses on estate planning and estate administration, Mike will bring a unique perspective to the Board and we look forward to his participation.”

As a former estate and trust paralegal, and now a CPA, Mandish will contribute to the Board, offering more than 25 years of combined experience in the industry. Mandish has an extensive background in estates and trusts, probate, and individual tax planning, and is a Certified Specialist in Estate Planning (CSEP) and a Certified Divorce Financial Analyst (CDFA).

“I’m looking forward to not only sharing my accounting expertise in estate planning with the Board, but also for the opportunity to learn from other key industry leaders,” said Mandish.

The BEPC announced the honor at its 2017 Annual Business Meeting.

About Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn, P.A.:

Gorfine, Schiller & Gardyn, P.A. (GSG) is a Maryland-based full-service certified public accounting firm offering a wide range of accounting and consulting services to clients of all sizes. GSG employs the traditional business practices of a small company, delivering solid advice and solutions, and providing unparalleled client service. One of the greatest assets GSG brings to its clients is a team of experts trained to the highest industry standards. As problem solvers with an entrepreneurial drive, GSG associates are committed to the success of their clients’ businesses. For more information, click here.

About BEPC:

The Baltimore Estate Planning Council is an interdisciplinary organization for professionals involved in estate planning. The Baltimore Estate Planning Council strives to foster understanding of the proper relationship between the functions of the Trust Officer, Attorney, Qualified Financial Advisor, Non Profit Professional, Accountant, and any other party or parties having to do with estate planning, and to encourage co-operation of persons acting under those disciplines. For more information, click here.