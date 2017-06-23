Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc. Celebrates Staff Achievements

Our team continues to strengthen its capabilities. All of us at Yingst Engineers congratulate Jon and Matt on their recent achievements and thank them for their dedication to providing our clients with a high-level of quality service...

Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc. (http://www.YingstEngineers.com) is pleased to announce that its employees, Jonathan Cunningham, E.I.T. and Matthew Bobb, have recently achieved professional designations that enhance the company’s client services.

Jonathan Cunningham, E.I.T. has successfully completed the Fundamentals of Engineering (FE) test, marking his first step toward attaining his Professional Engineering License in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. The next step for Cunningham is already underway at Yingst Engineers, where he will work under the guidance of a Professional Engineer for five years, after which time, he will be eligible to take a second eight-hour test to become a Professional Engineer.

In addition, Matthew Bobb successfully completed his training and testing at the Infrared Training Center and is now a certified Level I Thermographer. His certification will expand the offerings of Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc., in performing Infrared Camera scans on residential and commercial buildings.

Located in Middletown, Pennsylvania, Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc, is a family owned business founded in 1990 with the goal of “providing practical, trustworthy engineering and architectural services to educate residential and commercial clients on the homes and buildings in which they live and work.” At Yingst, they understand the importance of relationship building by providing services which meet the needs, budgets, and expectations of their clients.

Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc. is proud to offer access to their dedicated team of professionals whose goal is to listen and tailor their services to the unique needs of each client from small foundation issues to complicated building analysis and design. The team at Yingst Engineers is knowledgeable and current, delivering technical expertise and meeting industry standards with common sense, cost effective solutions. Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc. offers Inspection Services including commercial, residential, structural, and specialty analysis; Design Services with residential, commercial, land development, and more; Association Services including reserve fund and transition studies; and Forensic Services with litigation support, insurance investigation, and more.

Stephen Yingst, company President, announced, “Our team continues to strengthen its capabilities. All of us at Yingst Engineers congratulate Jon and Matt on their recent achievements and thank them for their dedication to providing our clients with a high-level of quality service that is a hallmark of our company.”

Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc. is pleased to invest in the future and congratulates Jonathan Cunningham, E.I.T., and Matthew Bobb, Certified Level I Thermographer, on their latest accomplishments and their ongoing goals of excellence.

Every project at Yingst Engineers is supervised by state licensed Professional Engineers (P.E.) who know and uphold the safety and welfare of the communities of the Commonwealth, while giving each project the attention and expertise it deserves.

Visit Yingst Engineers & Associates, Inc. (http://www.YingstEngineers.com) and find your solutions, whether you need a licensed and certified home inspector, a commercial inspection, design assistance, or simply need a construction concern addressed.

Bio: Yingst Engineers & Associates is a family-owned engineering consulting firm founded in 1990. With more than 25 years of experience and an office conveniently located in Middletown, just minutes from Hershey, Pennsylvania, the Yingst Mission is to provide practical, trustworthy engineering and architectural services to educate residential and commercial clients on the homes and buildings in which they live and work.