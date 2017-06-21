Joseph P. Capone, Esq.

The Law Offices of Michael T. van der Veen is pleased to announce Joseph P. Capone has joined the firm.

Joseph P. Capone Esq. is a well-respected trial attorney who has been practicing law in Philadelphia for over 30 years. His practice runs the gamut from criminal defense work to personal injury cases.

A member of the Pennsylvania and New Jersey Bars, Mr. Capone is a graduate of Temple University Beasley School of Law in 1987. Mr. Capone served as a Law Clerk for the First Judicial District for the Honorable Joan A. Brown in the Court of Common Pleas from 2007 through 2016. He has also served as a Judge Pro Tem in the Court of Common Pleas.

Said Firm Chairman Michael T. van der Veen, “Joe is that rare combination of someone who is a terrific lawyer and person. We are thrilled he has joined our very hard-working team.”

The Law Offices of Michael T. van der Veen is considered one of the premier personal injury and criminal defense law firms serving individuals and families across Pennsylvania and New Jersey. With decades of experience fighting for clients, and a history of outstanding litigation success, the firm is pleased to have earned a much-deserved reputation as one of Pennsylvania’s toughest, hardest-working law firms.

For more information, visit the firm’s website: http://www.mtvlaw.com.