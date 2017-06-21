www.symplr.com I would like to thank the esteemed panel of judges for selecting me as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award winner.

symplr®, a leading provider of Software as a Service (SaaS) based healthcare compliance and credentialing solutions, today announced that President and CEO Rick Pleczko received the Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2017 Award in the Technology category in the Gulf Coast Area.

The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities. Pleczko was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event at the Marriott Marquis on June 15.

“It’s an exciting time at symplr, and I’m extremely honored to receive this award not only for myself, but for our entire team,” said Pleczko. “During my career I’ve been extremely fortunate to work with great teams to bring ideas to life and to market. I would like to thank the esteemed panel of judges for selecting me as an EY Entrepreneur of the Year award winner.”

Pleczko joined symplr, leveraging his experience in the technology industry to transform the healthcare compliance space, making it easy for healthcare organizations to track and manage the credentials of physicians, visitors, staff and contractors to ensure patient safety, compliance with external regulations, quality of care, and mitigate financial risk.

Prior to Joining symplr, Pleczko was the founder, president and CEO of Idera which he grew to become a multi-national company with a broad product portfolio used by over 12,000 companies worldwide. Before that, he served in executive roles for a number of software technology companies including NetIQ Corporation, Mission Critical Software, Platinum Technology, and LBMS. Pleczko has also served as an Entrepreneur in Residence for Austin Ventures, and is active as a board member and advisor for a number of early stage companies

As a Gulf Coast Area award winner, Pleczko is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2017 national program. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 18, 2017. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth ForumTM, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About symplr

Founded in 2006, symplr is an industry leader in compliance and credentialing Software as a Service solutions that help healthcare organizations mitigate risk and ensure compliance. symplr has a single mission: to make healthcare compliance and credentialing simpler for all constituents of the healthcare community. For more information or to contact symplr, visit http://www.symplr.com/ or (866) 373-9725.

