CLICKco LLC Products Arrive in Roche Bros. Stores

CLICKco LLC, a company that develops a unique, coffeehouse caliber protein and espresso drink, announced its products are coming to Roche Bros. stores in Massachusetts.

CLICKco LLC has become known for its CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix and their new performance blend, CLICK® Active, each of which contain an original combination of protein powder and espresso to create drinks that provide natural boosts of energy packed with plenty of protein for fitness enthusiasts. Roche Bros. stores are a chain of neighborhood supermarkets in Massachusetts. The initial rollout of CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink products will include their best-selling Mocha and Vanilla Latte flavors in 10 of the 20 locations, giving the products a brand new retail presence in a specific local market.

“We are very excited to bring CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix to Roche Bros. stores,” said Greg Smith, co-founder of CLICKco, LLC. “You can tell these are family-operated stores because of their focus on high-quality food and products. We’re proud to offer our beverages through a partnership with an outstanding local chain like Roche Bros., and are very much looking forward to expanding our brick and mortar retail presence in Massachusetts.”

CLICK® Coffee Protein Drink Mix was the first to market a protein/espresso drink mix combination that can be enjoyed hot or cold just like the coffee house drinks. CLICK® contains 16 grams of premium protein, as well as essential minerals, vitamins and gourmet espresso, which offer a high level of quality as well as a great taste. People often use it as a breakfast meal replacement, but it also makes for a great pick-me-up throughout the day.

CLICK® also offers CLICK® Active which provides 25 grams of a 70/30 mixture of whey isolate and micellar casein. This blend provides both fast and slow protein absorption for users with better fitness results as they work to develop lean muscle tissue while also decreasing body fat. CLICK® Active contains 150 mg of caffeine, which comes from pure premium espresso to enhance focus while decreasing recovery times after workouts along with BCAAs and Glutamine.

“We are excited about this new retail opportunity and look forward to getting people CLICK’n throughout Massachusetts and to become more familiar with the benefits CLICK® beverages have to offer,” said Smith.

For more information about CLICKco LLC, visit http://www.drinkclick.com.