Festo Expands Low Cost EtherNet/IP Connectivity to IO-Link Devices

The CTEU-EP universal interface module from Festo makes EtherNet/IP connectivity low cost and plug and play for IO-Link devices and Festo valve terminals. The CTEU-EP is ODVA conformant and a Rockwell Encompass referenced product.

For maximum flexibility, OEMs can cost effectively integrate IO-Link devices such as pressure and flow sensors, RFID readers, and light stacks along with a valve terminal with up to 64 solenoid coils. With a splitter, two-valve terminals can be served.

Features of the CTEU-EP include:



Economical IO-Link interface

Simple plug and work commissioning

Flexible configurations of valve terminals with up to 64 solenoid coils

Compatible with five different Festo valve families

Fail safe modes allow systems to hold last state in case of network fault

Diagnostics on board

o Under voltage

o Short circuits



Extendable to include inputs using optional CAPC splitter

Rated to IP65 and IP67

The CTEU-EP connects to a range of Festo valve terminals, including VTUG, VTUB, MPA-L, VTOC, and CPV for greater flexibility. In harsh environment applications, CTEU-EP can interface EtherNet/IP to the MPA-C IP69K rated valve terminal. CTEU-EP is also compatible with other Festo products such as the CTSL input module, SDAT cylinder position transmitter, OVEM vacuum generator, VPPM pressure regulator, CMMO-LK stepper motor controller, and to a number of pressure sensors.

The CTEU family of universal interface modules is compatible with other leading fieldbuses, including DeviceNet, Modbus TCP, EtherCAT, ProfibusDP, Profinet, CANopen, and CC-Link. In addition, CTEU modules can be connected via CANopen to Festo CPX-CEC front end control.

For more information on the new Rockwell Encompass referenced CTEU-EP universal EtherNet/IP connector module with IO-Link and other models in the CTEU family, call Festo at 800-993-3786 and visit http://www.festo.us.

