Next IT Capitalizing on AI Momentum Entering Q3

Next IT, the conversational AI company, today announced a barrage of achievements and milestones in the first six months of 2017. Highlights included new contracts across five industries, broadened partnerships, increased off-the-shelf understanding and integration libraries, expanded body of research, and new leadership.

Next IT signed new enterprise clients spanning across several industries, including energy and utilities, healthcare, financial services, technology and IT services. In May, Next IT announced a partnership with KTSL to deliver conversational artificial intelligence (AI) across their IT Helpdesk and Service Management solutions using Next IT’s Alme® platform.

The Alme Platform improved client speed to market, expanding the company’s understanding libraries to over 1.5 million symbolic patterns of language that have been curated from real-world experiences and validated by subject-matter experts. With the recent Alme 4.0.2 release, Next IT has successfully integrated into over 400 unique enterprise systems, pushing and pulling data to personalize interactions. Through these and other product enhancements, focused on efficiencies gains, Next IT set a record for deploying a scalable intelligent assistant which can support over 1,000 unique intents with rich, action-oriented dialogues and proprietary backend integrations in under two months.

Next IT’s research team continued to grow its body of research earning industry accolades for published papers and a presentation at FLAIRS 30 in association with the Advancement of Artificial Intelligence.

In January, the company also appointed a new leadership team, lead by industry and company veteran Tracy Malingo as President, to focus on growth, operational excellence, innovation and continued maturation of the platform and enabling products.

Over the past two years, enterprises have rushed to develop and adopt AI strategies, which has driven demand for Next IT’s technology and services. Despite remarkable maturation of AI tools and technologies in recent years, few have the track record of Next IT’s Alme platform, which has been driving business outcomes in production environments for nearly two decades. Point solutions are hitting the market on a near-daily basis, but Fortune 500 companies are demanding scalable AI solutions that solve real business problems with seamless connections to systems-of-record as well as reliable management tools for AI oversight and governance.

“Our growth is driven by the same fundamental belief that got us here: every enterprise can and should be successful with AI. What makes Next IT special is our relentless focus and ability to deliver on business results for our customers,” said Tracy Malingo, President at Next IT. “When you combine our approach with our future-ready and tested technology, it’s clear why Next IT is the first call for companies that expect ROI from AI. Most importantly, this momentum validates our message to the enterprise: don’t buy into hype, invest in results.”

In a recent Forrester report titled “Predictions 2017: Artificial Intelligence Will Drive the Insights Revolution,” the analyst firm predicted that “insights-driven businesses will steal $1.2 trillion per annum from their less-informed peers by 2020.” Next IT’s Alme® platform leverages data generated from customer interactions, strategic integration points, and analysis tools to drive ROI and generate insights for large enterprise customers and Fortune 500 companies like Charter Communications and Alaska Airlines. Since 2002, Next IT’s customers have been at the forefront of utilizing omni-channel conversational AI to develop customer relationships and optimize employee performance.

