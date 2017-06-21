Dr. Barry Kaplan, founder of Queens Medical Associates. Providing guidance to each generation of residents and fellows is not only something I truly enjoy, but something to which I'm deeply committed.

Queens Medical Associates Founder and President Dr. Barry Kaplan is the recipient of the NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Lifetime Achievement Award in honor of his years of commitment to teaching and mentoring NYPQ Internal Medicine residents and fellows. The residents and fellows presented Dr. Kaplan with this honor at their graduation June 13, 2017.

Waqas S. Malik, MD, Chief Resident, explained that Dr. Kaplan played a critical role in each class’ hematology-oncology board preparation. “For years, Dr. Kaplan has instructed us in such a thorough and detailed fashion, utilizing the current MKSAP (Medical Knowledge Self-Assessment Program), a rigorous medical board training tool. His guidance and mentorship was invaluable,” he said.

In response, Dr. Kaplan thanked the residents and fellows for teaching him, explaining, “It is because of you that I have strived to stay on top of the huge developments in our field. Providing guidance to each generation of residents and fellows is not only something I truly enjoy, but something to which I’m deeply committed.”

Dr. Kaplan is a well-known expert in medical oncology, with over four decades of experience in clinical medicine and academia. He has lectured extensively in the field of Hematology Oncology and has authored over 40 articles in major scientific journals and academic publications. He was featured as the keynote speaker at the ASCO Update event on Tuesday, June 20, 2017.

Queens Medical Associates (QMA) is a well-established physician practice and infusion center which provides hematology and medical oncology care for patients with cancer and blood disorders. Located in Fresh Meadows, New York, QMA’s physicians and clinical staff bring decades of experience providing exceptional care and treatment. Approximately 300 patients are served daily translating into over 200 treatments. QMA’s team members communicate in five official languages (English, Spanish, Chinese, Korean, and Russian). The practice also offers infusion therapy for many conditions including Crohn’s disease, multiple sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and organ transplants.