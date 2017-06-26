This sale transpires amid a slowdown in luxury sales; one of only 7 recent transactions above $9 million in Miami-Dade and 4 in Miami Beach in 2017.

Engel & Völkers Florida is pleased to announce that the W South Beach Penthouse, UPH 5, previously owned by British hedge fund manager Chris Rokos, has sold for $10,200,000 USD. The sale closed on June 12, 2017. The sale represents the highest priced-per-square-foot sale in Miami in 2017. This sale transpires amid a slowdown in luxury sales; one of only 7 recent transactions above $9 million in Miami-Dade and 4 in Miami Beach in 2017.

The unit is 2,912 SF, with a mega-terrace overlooking the ocean. The private pool measures 60x10 sq. ft. with a 16x8 jacuzzi. Finishes include stunning decor and furnishings, quartz counters, marble bathrooms, Wolf and Sub-Zero appliances, a Crestron smart home system, Lutron lighting and more.

“This is a one of kind Upper Penthouse with a 60 foot infinity pool in one of Miami's most desired buildings,” explained Gonell.

The beachfront W South Beach was completed in 2009, designed by Yabu Pushelberg. Amenities include restaurants like Mr Chow, The Dutch, Groove & The Wall nightclub, as well as 24-hour concierge service, spa, beauty salon, outdoor heated pool, private residence pool, tennis court, basketball court, 24-hour gym, water sport and activities center.

The buyer is American recording artist and songwriter, Ivan Wilzig, who is best known for his pop-dance remakes of 1960's and early 1970's peace songs.

"As this is Sir Ivan’s primary residence, we wanted something to fit his lifestyle and to offer a great rental program during the summer when he’s at his Hampton's castle” said Gonell.

Gonell is currently representing another penthouse in the building; a completely renovated 3 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit, listed for $9,950,000, which includes private pool and the largest mega terrace in the building.

Engel & Völkers Florida continues to strengthen and expand its presence in premium real estate markets across the state. Currently, there are multiple locations across Florida, including: 30A Beaches, Belleair, Bonita Springs-Estero, Cape Coral, Clearwater, Delray Beach, Destin, Fort Lauderdale-Las Olas, Jupiter, Key West, Madeira Beach, Marathon, Marco Island, Melbourne, Miami-Coral Gables, Naples, Orlando-Winter Park, Palm Beach, South Tampa, Stuart, Sunny Isles Beach, and Wellington.

Engel & Völkers is expanding its reach throughout Florida and is interested in meeting anyone interested in being a part of its global network, which is known for demonstrating Competence, Exclusivity and Passion. Feel free to stop in any local shop or call our corporate office, located at 975 6th Ave S, Suite 104 Naples, FL 34102-6753 USA. Tel: +1 239-348-9000.

About Engel & Völkers

Since its beginning in 1977 as a specialty boutique providing exclusive, high-end real estate services in Hamburg, Germany, Engel & Völkers has become one of the world’s leading companies specializing in the sale and lease of premium residential and commercial property and yachts. Engel & Völkers currently operates a global network of over 8,500 real estate advisors in over 750 locations in total, spanning 32 countries across four continents, offering both private and institutional clients a professionally tailored range of luxury services. It established its North America corporate headquarters in 2007 and opened its first brokerage in the same year. Committed to exceptional service, Engel & Völkers supports its advisors with an array of premium quality business services; marketing programs and tools; multiple platforms for mobile, social and web; as well as access to its global network of real estate professionals, property listings and market data. Engel & Völkers is an active supporter of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each brokerage is independently owned and operated.

