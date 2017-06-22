Connected Car Security The partnership will extend our influence to China, which is expected to be the fastest growing and most innovative automotive market in the world.

OnBoard Security™, a subsidiary of Security Innovation and a world leader in connected vehicle security and privacy is joining forces with Qihoo 360 Intelligent Connected Vehicle Cyber Security (360Sky-Go)—the leader in Chinese vehicle cybersecurity. The partnership will jointly conduct research into the security requirements of automated and connected vehicles. One goal—which will greatly increase the safety and convenience of transportation in China—is to provide guidance to Chinese car manufacturers and road operators for the development of a secure Vehicle to Vehicle (V2V) and Vehicle to Infrastructure (V2I) environment.

A technical pre-requisite to any large-scale implementation of autonomous vehicles is the assurance of a secure Vehicle to Anything (V2X) capability, where cars are communicating with one another as well as to the infrastructure and other road users. For this reason, the partnership also plans to influence emerging Chinese vehicle safety standards by helping to ensure that autonomous vehicles cannot be hacked, and that connected vehicles communications remain secure and private.

The world's first autonomous driving security team

“This strategic partnership will focus on these significant security issues to speed the development of autonomous and connected vehicles,” said OnBoard Security President Peter Samson. “We believe this represents the world’s first collaboration specializing in the security challenge of driverless, connected and networked cars.

“Without security,” he added, “the creation of these vehicles cannot move forward.”

OnBoard Security and 360Sky-Go are recognized industry leaders in V2V security. In 2015, the OnBoard Security team presented its findings of vulnerabilities inherent in LIDAR and other sensors at Black Hat Europe, the leading cybersecurity conference. Also in 2016, 360Sky-Go was invited to participate in the US hacking conference Defcon, where they presented their latest research results on the vulnerability of millimeter-wave radar and ultrasonic sensor.

As part of their joint efforts, OnBoard Security and Qihoo 360 will assist in the development of China’s automated and connected car security standards.

The recently published "2025 China Intelligent Network Automotive Technology Development Roadmap" defines the requirements for an intelligent vehicle network that is safe, secure and private. Although there is no Chinese standard yet, OnBoard Security has been deeply involved in the development and implementation of V2X security standards in North America, Europe and South Korea.

“We have been involved with V2X communications security from the beginning, authoring the IEEE 1609.2 security standard and participating in Europe’s Car-to-Car Communication Consortium,” explains Dr. Jonathan Petit, Sr. Director of Research for OnBoard Security. “Only 360Sky-Go and ourselves have successful attacked automated vehicle sensors,” he continued, “and the partnership will extend our influence to China, which is expected to be the fastest growing and most innovative automotive market in the world.”

Paddy Liu, the director of the Qihoo 360 Internet Connected Vehicle Cyber Security team is also confident of this win-win relationship. “We have made it our duty to help protect drivers, cyclists and pedestrians in China by improving the cybersecurity of the next generation of vehicles,” he said. “To achieve this goal, Qihoo and OnBoard Security will develop new partnerships with universities, research institutions and vehicle producers to develop new breakthroughs in vehicle security because without security there is no safety. We deeply respect the skills and legacy of OnBoard Security, and I firmly believe this cooperation will have a positive impact on our drivers in China and around the world.”

About OnBoard Security

OnBoard Security, a subsidiary of Security Innovation, was created to help automotive and IoT organizations stay ahead of the curve through superior cybersecurity. For over 10 years, the world-renowned experts at OnBoard Security have been pioneering technologies that protect the Internet of Things, now and for the future. We address three significant challenges; ensuring the security and privacy of connected vehicles, making hardware roots of trust easy to use, and avoiding the existential threat from quantum computers to the integrity of the internet. Headquartered in Wilmington, MA, we are best known for the award-winning Aerolink® V2X libraries that are the de facto standard for connected vehicle security and privacy; our NTRU algorithm which is the most tested and trusted quantum-resistant cryptosystem; and our TrustSentinel TSS 2.0 middleware that simplifies implementation of Trusted Platform Modules.