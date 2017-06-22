Amerisure Receives 2017 When Work Works Award

All of our employees played an important role in winning the When Work Works Award.

Amerisure is proud to announce it has received the 2017 When Work Works Award by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). This is the 11th time the company has been honored with this award.

The rigorous 2016-2017 selection process evaluated Amerisure’s programs and practices and included a confidential employee survey, which comprises two-thirds of the winning score. Recipients are honored for initiatives such as work-life balance, flexible scheduling, opportunities for learning, job autonomy, trust and more.

“Each time we win a workplace award, it’s a reminder of how each of us contribute to help make this company as strong as it is,” says Angela McBride, Chief Administrative Officer. “All of our employees played an important role in winning the When Work Works Award. We look forward to continuing to create such an engaged and effective team of employees.”

Since 2005, When Work Works has been recognizing model U.S. employers of all types and sizes for their best practices. To win the award, applicants must rank among the top 20% of U.S. employers in terms of their programs and practices for creating effective and flexible workplaces, based on nationally representative data from Families and Work Institute. Receiving the award includes placement in the SHRM Guide to Bold New Ideas. Click here to view Amerisure’s listing in the guide.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure Mutual Insurance Company is an insurance organization charged with creating exceptional value for its Partners For Success® agencies and policyholders. As an A-rated (Excellent) property and casualty insurance company licensed in 50 states, Amerisure provides a comprehensive line of insurance products to protect businesses focused in construction, manufacturing and healthcare through strategically located Core Service Centers. For more information, visit amerisure.com.