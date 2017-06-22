A solid data governance strategy is important because it is the foundation for how all data is used, which helps healthcare organizations be successful when they are creating and evolving their analytics capabilities and offerings.

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) announced today that Sanket Shah, Director of Client Relationships, will be part of a key panel discussion featuring the importance of data governance and its impact on value-based care analytics.

The panel discussion will occur on Thursday, June 22nd at 4:00 p.m. at the W Chicago City Center Hotel.

“A solid data governance strategy is important because it is the foundation for how all data is used, which helps healthcare organizations be successful when they are creating and evolving their analytics capabilities and offerings,” said Shah. During the discussion, attendees will learn more about:



Why developing a comprehensive health information management framework is vital for big data analytics, patient privacy, population health management, and informed clinical decision-making

Underlying principles of data governance, overarching goals, and the key functions it is intended to support

How the strength of a data governance program determines the accuracy, completeness, accessibility, and timeliness of the data

Providers’ increasing reliance on complex data sets and external sources of information to make decisions about patient care

How a data governance strategy resulted in improved analytics

About Blue Health Intelligence

Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is the nation’s premier resource for data-driven insights about healthcare trends and best practices, promoting healthier lives and more affordable access to safe and effective care. BHI leverages a team of analytics experts and advanced technology, coupled with access to the greatest number of healthcare claims—172 million lives—gathered over 10 years in a safe, HIPAA-compliant, secure database. The resulting conformed, reliable data set has the broadest, deepest pool of integrated medical and pharmacy claims, reflecting medical utilization in every ZIP code. Blue Health Intelligence (BHI) is an Independent Licensee of the Blue Cross Blue Shield Association. BHI is a trade name of Health Intelligence Company, LLC. http://www.bluehealthintelligence.com.