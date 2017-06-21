Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States

An estimated five million people in the United States have been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease. It is estimated that by the year 2050, 16 million people will be affected by the disease. Publishing in honor of Alzheimer’s and Brain Awareness Month, this June’s edition of “Fighting Alzheimer’s” sparks a conversation about the future of Alzheimer’s research and treatment while discussing the needs of caregivers across the country as we manage the exponential growth of the disease.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States. It is also one of the most mysterious diseases affecting Americans, and few if any advancements have been made to treat or cure the disease in the past couple of decades. However, there is hope. With innovative diagnostic tools and dozens of clinical trials underway, a cure is within reach — as long as we continue to put funding and resources into research. While we wait for a cure, we need to remember that, unlike most other deadly diseases, individuals can live with Alzheimer’s for 20 years or longer after their diagnosis. This results in a greater need for qualified caregivers and continuous resources and support for them.

Richard Lui, MSNBC Journalist and Alzheimer’s Association Celebrity Advocate, graces the cover of the campaign. Speaking directly to his role as a caregiver to his father and offering his advice to others, Richard says: “Find the fellow caregivers. Don’t make it everything you talk about at work, but make it part of who you are, like you do your kids and your family. It’s part of my life, and it’s not all negative.”

