Clinicient Inc. and Value Stream Partners, LLC are excited to announce a developmental partnership to collaborate on new healthcare technology tools in support of their shared missions. Clinicient, a leading provider in outpatient rehabilitation business solutions, and Value Stream Partners (VSP) an expert in analytics and administration of Episodic Bundles, are logical partners to develop new tools for the evolving healthcare marketplace.

Healthcare is rapidly shifting from fee-for-service to episodic bundled payments; focusing on quality, cost reductions, and improved outcomes. Helping patients through the journey of a treatment episode not only encourages the recovery process, but also manages patient expectations and encourages the appropriate site of care at the appropriate time. Value-based care emphasizes outcomes-based incentives and risk to participants who assume responsibility for patient outcomes over the length of an episode, when much of the care a patient receives is not provided by the at-risk health care entity. This expanded role requires keen insights into the movements of patients throughout each patient’s evolving care pathway.

The success of cost and quality management will depend on developed Care Navigation tools, influenced by practitioners, and will lead to the development of new clinical and continuum of care services. Systems automating the constant refinement of care design will provide best practice support in the planning and delivery of care for all patients.

Thus, the alliance will focus first on completion of a unique Care Navigation Technology suite created by clinicians for clinicians. The collaboration will also look to deploy uniquely valuable clinical services, to meet a basic tenet of value based care: “incent the best providers to deliver the most effective care at the right time and in the right place,” Jay Katz, MD, orthopedic surgeon and VSP Member. This clinically driven approach will result in tools, methods, and pathways developed, used and continuously refined by clinicians.

Instead of duplicating existing services, or providing solutions that are merely technology, Clinicient and VSP seek to transform the methods and delivery of coordinated care, in support of providers entering and participating in risk arrangements. As a more-than-technology approach, the partners intend to leverage these innovations through a franchise designed to provide the assistance required in any market, scalable nationwide. This will provide existing clients of the partners, including Physical Therapy clients of Clinicient to become central to the design and deployment of these programs.

The companies are currently collaborating with systems engaged in value-based care models to measure the success of these new projects in improving outcomes, increasing patient involvement in care, and driving costs towards efficiency. Moreover, this partnership marks the first of many collaborations the companies are discussing with several other healthcare firms to create a full suite of innovative tools and services.

About Value Stream Partners, LLC: Founded in Tucson, Arizona in 2014, VSP combines administrative and analytic services, network development and care navigation designs, and services to support strategic alignment and turn-key administration for health systems entering bundled payment programs. For more information call (520) 441-1000 or visit http://www.vspnow.com/.

About Clinicient: Clinicient, a leader in outpatient rehabilitation business solutions, develops Insight Care Navigator™, the first therapy-specific care coordination system to seamlessly connect therapists, orthopedic surgeons, other providers and bundle administrators. The system is designed to work seamlessly with Clinicient Insight Patient Engagement, Insight EMR and Insight Revenue Cycle Services to provide the tools and information needed to ensure patients receive the best care, at the lowest cost, in the most appropriate setting in bundled care arrangements. Clinicient is headquartered in Portland, Oregon; for more information call (877) 312-6494 or visit http://www.clinicient.com or follow Clinicient on Twitter @Clinicient.