Celebrate in Door County, WI July 2017

Cherry Picking in Door County July marks the harvest of cherries throughout the peninsula.

With festivals and events every weekend, July is a great time to visit Door County, WI. July also marks the harvest of cherries throughout the peninsula. Visitors can plan their vacation today at DoorCounty.com or by calling the Door County Visitor Bureau toll free at 800-527-3529.

July Special Events



Celebrate Independence Day throughout Door County from July 1 to July 4. From seven firework displays across the county, picnics, and parades there is something for everyone.

Explore Door County’s Belgian heritage at Belgian Days, July 8-9. The Brussels area is the largest Belgian-American settlement in the United States.

Breathe in the enchanting aroma of lavender at the All Things Lavender Festival on Washington Island, July 21-23.

Fish the waters of Door and Kewaunee county during the 35th annual K/D Salmon Tournament, July 22-30. Daily cash and prizes awarded at each of the five weigh-in ports.

Enjoy a fun parade and activities at Carlsville Day, July 29.

For the most comprehensive list of events, visit http://www.DoorCounty.com/events.

State and County Park Activities

Door County offers 5 state parks and 19 county parks across the 70-mile-long peninsula. Each park offers a variety of recreational opportunities and scenic beauty.

Enjoy the stars and beauty of the night sky at Newport State Park. The park is the first in Wisconsin to be designated as an International Dark Sky Park.

Celebrate Whitefish Dunes 50th Anniversary with live music, programs, and a candlelight beach hike at dusk, July 14.

Learn astronomy at Universe in the Park at Potawatomi State Park, July 16.

Take a kayak tour and explore the caves at Cave Point County Park.

Spend an afternoon hiking at Forestville Dam Park.

Ongoing Summer Activities

Pick cherries across the peninsula starting mid-July. With 2,500 acres of cherries Door County is the fourth largest cherry producer in the country. For more information check out Door County’s cherry page.

Enjoy Shakespeare under the stars at Door Shakespeare. Featuring The Heart of Robin Hood and Twelfth Night.

Pack the scuba gear and explore some of the 275 shipwrecks in Door County.

Camp at one of four state parks or at one of the many campgrounds.

Board the Cherry Train or the Viking Train on Washington Island to learn more about the history of Door County’s largest island.

Swim, sun and play at one of Door County’s 53 public beaches.

Stay Connected at DoorCounty.com

Door County is a bucolic peninsula that juts out into Lake Michigan in Wisconsin’s northeast corner. Named one of the Top 10 Vacation Destinations in North America by Money magazine, Door County features 300 miles of shoreline, 11 lighthouses, 5 state parks and 19 county parks. It is known for its natural beauty, artistic offerings and year-round outdoor recreation opportunities.