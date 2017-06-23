LimitLIS® Version 3 Now Available

LimitLIS Logo “RURO’s teams worked hard to provide the ‘point and click’ simplicity for common tasks like data import while giving users the additional and enhanced content that they wanted.” says Amanda Links, LimitLIS® Product Manager.

RURO, Inc., a leading LIMS, RFID, LIS and laboratory software solutions provider, announced the latest version of LimitLIS®, its rapidly growing Laboratory Information System.

LimitLIS® version 3 is includes new features that are designed to speed up user adoption, ensure installation integrity, and provide more customization options. Each of these has been “under the microscope” in recent months as demand for the system has rapidly increased and RURO deployment teams have been managing multiple simultaneous installation projects.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” says Vladmir Lebedev, RURO’s CEO. “The rapid success of LimitLIS is putting us back into startup mode is some key ways. Most of all, version 3 is a show of RURO’s creativity and effort.”

Key content in LimitLIS® version 3 includes:



New and simplified initial setup with a configuration wizard and bulk loading of client data

New Test/Analyte/Flag configuration tools, with additional options for customization

In addition to Point of Care (POC) tests, support for client facility Confirmation Tests

Instrument data import revamped with automated data checking and faster performance

Revised and enhanced QC workflow that features simplicity and additional tools

UI aesthetics improved through subject information assembled with multiple tabs

For a full list of features and improvements in LimitLIS® version 3, please visit limitlis.com.

“LimitLIS Version 3 has something for everyone,” says Amanda Links, LimitLIS® Product Manager. “RURO’s teams worked hard to provide the ‘point and click’ simplicity for common tasks like data import while giving users the additional and enhanced content that they wanted.”

All new LimitLIS® Cloud customers will receive Version 3. Existing customers should contact RURO if interested in upgrading.

About RURO, Inc.

Founded in 2006, RURO specializes in Laboratory Information Management and RFID Solutions. RURO’s Limfinity® is the informatics centerpiece in many of the world’s leading translational science programs and biobanks. RURO’s RFID Solutions meet critical inventory management, tracking and security needs.

RURO is Laboratory Information Bliss.

Visit RURO at ruro.com for more information.

# # #