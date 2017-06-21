MIAMI (PRWEB) June 21, 2017
MIAMI –June 21, 2017 - International law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 92 of its attorneys representing a cross-section of six of its Florida offices have been named by Florida Super Lawyers among the top attorneys in the state for 2017. This list includes 68 attorneys recognized as “Super Lawyers,” 24 as “Rising Stars,” and 40 noted for appearing on the list for at least 10 years.
Listed among the “Top 100: 2017 Miami Super Lawyers” list is Miami Bankruptcy Shareholder Mark D. Bloom.
According to the publication’s website, Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.
The following attorneys appeared as “Florida Super Lawyers” and “Rising Stars” in the specified offices and areas of practice:
Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:
- Donn A. Beloff, Mergers & Acquisitions (10th year)
- Francis B. Brogan Jr., Estate & Probate (10+ years)
- William R. Clayton, Business Litigation (10+ years)
- Richard J. Fidei, Government Relations (New)
- Jonathan S. Gelman, Real Estate
- James R. George, Estate & Trust Litigation (10th year)
- Glenn E. Goldstein, Business Litigation (10th year)
- Scott M. Grossman, Bankruptcy: Business
- Jeffrey Allan Hirsch, Civil Litigation: Defense
- Fred E. Karlinsky, Government Relations (10th year)
- Bruce I. March, Securities & Corporate Finance
- Joel D. Maser, Tax (10th year)
- Paul B. McCawley, Estate & Probate
- David C. Peck, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Paul B. Ranis, Employment & Labor
- Brian J. Sherr, Real Estate
- Michele L. Stocker, Business Litigation
- Jon L. Swergold, Business Litigation (New)
Recognized as “Rising Stars”:
- Brian H. Koch, Business Litigation
- Grant J. Levine, Securities & Corporate Finance, (New)
- Sara Levy, Business Litigation
- Zachary M. Schlichter, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Jeremy R. Singer, Business Litigation
- Reggie Zachariah, Securities & Corporate Finance (New)
Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:
- Cesar L. Alvarez, Securities & Corporate Finance (10+ years)
- Kerri L. Barsh, Environmental (10th year)
- Hilarie Bass, Business Litigation (10+ years)
- Jacqueline Becerra, Civil Litigation: Defense
- Norman J. Benford, Estate & Probate (10+ years)
- Mark D. Bloom, Bankruptcy: Business (10+ years)
- Burt Bruton, Real Estate (10+ years)
- Enrique A. Conde, Mergers & Acquisitions
- David A. Coulson, Business Litigation (10+ years)
- Jaret L. Davis, Technology Transactions
- Albert A. del Castillo, Government Finance (10th year)
- Alan T. Dimond, Business Litigation (10+ years)
- Lucia A. Dougherty, Land Use/Zoning (10+ years)
- Gary M. Epstein, Securities & Corporate Finance (10+ years)
- Robert S. Fine, Land Use/Zoning
- Joseph Z. Fleming, Employment & Labor (10+ years)
- Robert C. Gang, Government Finance
- Richard J. Giusto, Real Estate (10th year)
- John B. Hutton III, Bankruptcy: Business (10+ years)
- Nancy B. Lash, Real Estate (10th year)
- Patricia M. Menéndez-Cambó, International (10+ years)
- Eliot Pedrosa, Business Litigation (New)
- Julissa Rodriguez, Appellate (New)
- Ronald M. Rosengarten, Employment & Labor (10 year)
- Gary A. Saul, Real Estate (10+ years)
- Elliot H. Scherker, Appellate (10+ years)
- Ozzie A. Schindler, Tax (10+ years)
- Mark P. Schnapp, Criminal Defense: White Collar (10+ years)
- David E. Wells, Mergers & Acquisitions
- Diana S.C. Zeydel, Estate & Probate (10+ years)
Recognized as “Rising Stars”:
- Ryan D. Bailine, Land Use/Zoning
- Brigid F. Cech Samole, Appellate
- John R. Dodd, Bankruptcy: Business
- Danielle Gonzalez, Real Estate
- Lacey D. Hofmeyer, Real Estate, (New)
- Timothy A. Kolaya, Business Litigation
- Erika G. Litvak, Tax
- Ari Newman, Bankruptcy: Business
- Francisco O. Sanchez, Business Litigation
- Stephanie L. Varela, Appellate
Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:
- Warren S. Bloom, Government Finance (10+ years)
- Gregory W. Herbert, IP Litigation
- Julie P. Kendig-Schrader, Environmental (10+ years)
- I. William Spivey II, Business Litigation
- Jéan E. Wilson, Government Finance (10+ years)
Recognized as a “Rising Star”:
- Corinne Miller LaGosh, IP Litigation
Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:
- David C. Ashburn, Health Care (New)
- Fred W. Baggett, Government Relations (10th year)
- Michael J. Cherniga, Health Care
- Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice, Environmental (New)
- Barry Richard, Business Litigation (10+ years)
Recognized as a “Rising Star”:
- Michael H. Moody, Business Litigation
Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:
- Gregory W. Kehoe, Criminal Defense: White Collar (10th year)
- Richard C. McCrea Jr., Employment Litigation: Defense (10+ years)
- David B. Weinstein, Environmental Litigation (10+ years)
- Peter W. Zinober, Employment Litigation: Defense (10+ years)
Recognized as “Rising Stars”:
- Katie Molloy, Employment Litigation: Defense
- John A. Wirthlin, Creditor Debtor Rights (New)
Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:
- Bridget Ann Berry, Business Litigation
- Mark F. Bideau, Business Litigation (10+ years)
- C. Wade Bowden, Business Litigation
- Joseph C. Coates III, Securities Litigation
- Lorie M. Gleim, Business Litigation (New)
- Bradford D. Kaufman, Securities Litigation (10+ years)
Recognized as “Rising Stars”:
- Charles J. Abrams, Real Estate (New)
- Robert R. Kane III, Business Litigation
- Andrea Shwayri, Business Litigation
- Lauren R. Whetstone, Securities Litigation (New)
