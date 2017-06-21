MIAMI –June 21, 2017 - International law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. announced that 92 of its attorneys representing a cross-section of six of its Florida offices have been named by Florida Super Lawyers among the top attorneys in the state for 2017. This list includes 68 attorneys recognized as “Super Lawyers,” 24 as “Rising Stars,” and 40 noted for appearing on the list for at least 10 years.

Listed among the “Top 100: 2017 Miami Super Lawyers” list is Miami Bankruptcy Shareholder Mark D. Bloom.

According to the publication’s website, Super Lawyers selects attorneys using a patented multiphase selection process. Peer nominations and evaluations are combined with third party research. Each candidate is evaluated on 12 indicators of peer recognition and professional achievement. Selections are made on an annual, state-by-state basis.

The following attorneys appeared as “Florida Super Lawyers” and “Rising Stars” in the specified offices and areas of practice:

Fort Lauderdale

Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:



Donn A. Beloff, Mergers & Acquisitions (10th year)

Francis B. Brogan Jr., Estate & Probate (10+ years)

William R. Clayton, Business Litigation (10+ years)

Richard J. Fidei, Government Relations (New)

Jonathan S. Gelman, Real Estate

James R. George, Estate & Trust Litigation (10th year)

Glenn E. Goldstein, Business Litigation (10th year)

Scott M. Grossman, Bankruptcy: Business

Jeffrey Allan Hirsch, Civil Litigation: Defense

Fred E. Karlinsky, Government Relations (10th year)

Bruce I. March, Securities & Corporate Finance

Joel D. Maser, Tax (10th year)

Paul B. McCawley, Estate & Probate

David C. Peck, Mergers & Acquisitions

Paul B. Ranis, Employment & Labor

Brian J. Sherr, Real Estate

Michele L. Stocker, Business Litigation

Jon L. Swergold, Business Litigation (New)

Recognized as “Rising Stars”:

Brian H. Koch, Business Litigation

Grant J. Levine, Securities & Corporate Finance, (New)

Sara Levy, Business Litigation

Zachary M. Schlichter, Mergers & Acquisitions

Jeremy R. Singer, Business Litigation

Reggie Zachariah, Securities & Corporate Finance (New)

Miami

Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:

Cesar L. Alvarez, Securities & Corporate Finance (10+ years)

Kerri L. Barsh, Environmental (10th year)

Hilarie Bass, Business Litigation (10+ years)

Jacqueline Becerra, Civil Litigation: Defense

Norman J. Benford, Estate & Probate (10+ years)

Mark D. Bloom, Bankruptcy: Business (10+ years)

Burt Bruton, Real Estate (10+ years)

Enrique A. Conde, Mergers & Acquisitions

David A. Coulson, Business Litigation (10+ years)

Jaret L. Davis, Technology Transactions

Albert A. del Castillo, Government Finance (10th year)

Alan T. Dimond, Business Litigation (10+ years)

Lucia A. Dougherty, Land Use/Zoning (10+ years)

Gary M. Epstein, Securities & Corporate Finance (10+ years)

Robert S. Fine, Land Use/Zoning

Joseph Z. Fleming, Employment & Labor (10+ years)

Robert C. Gang, Government Finance

Richard J. Giusto, Real Estate (10th year)

John B. Hutton III, Bankruptcy: Business (10+ years)

Nancy B. Lash, Real Estate (10th year)

Patricia M. Menéndez-Cambó, International (10+ years)

Eliot Pedrosa, Business Litigation (New)

Julissa Rodriguez, Appellate (New)

Ronald M. Rosengarten, Employment & Labor (10 year)

Gary A. Saul, Real Estate (10+ years)

Elliot H. Scherker, Appellate (10+ years)

Ozzie A. Schindler, Tax (10+ years)

Mark P. Schnapp, Criminal Defense: White Collar (10+ years)

David E. Wells, Mergers & Acquisitions

Diana S.C. Zeydel, Estate & Probate (10+ years)

Recognized as “Rising Stars”:

Ryan D. Bailine, Land Use/Zoning

Brigid F. Cech Samole, Appellate

John R. Dodd, Bankruptcy: Business

Danielle Gonzalez, Real Estate

Lacey D. Hofmeyer, Real Estate, (New)

Timothy A. Kolaya, Business Litigation

Erika G. Litvak, Tax

Ari Newman, Bankruptcy: Business

Francisco O. Sanchez, Business Litigation

Stephanie L. Varela, Appellate

Orlando

Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:

Warren S. Bloom, Government Finance (10+ years)

Gregory W. Herbert, IP Litigation

Julie P. Kendig-Schrader, Environmental (10+ years)

I. William Spivey II, Business Litigation

Jéan E. Wilson, Government Finance (10+ years)

Recognized as a “Rising Star”:

Corinne Miller LaGosh, IP Litigation

Tallahassee

Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:

David C. Ashburn, Health Care (New)

Fred W. Baggett, Government Relations (10th year)

Michael J. Cherniga, Health Care

Maribel N. Nicholson-Choice, Environmental (New)

Barry Richard, Business Litigation (10+ years)

Recognized as a “Rising Star”:

Michael H. Moody, Business Litigation

Tampa

Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:

Gregory W. Kehoe, Criminal Defense: White Collar (10th year)

Richard C. McCrea Jr., Employment Litigation: Defense (10+ years)

David B. Weinstein, Environmental Litigation (10+ years)

Peter W. Zinober, Employment Litigation: Defense (10+ years)

Recognized as “Rising Stars”:

Katie Molloy, Employment Litigation: Defense

John A. Wirthlin, Creditor Debtor Rights (New)

West Palm Beach

Recognized as “Super Lawyers”:

Bridget Ann Berry, Business Litigation

Mark F. Bideau, Business Litigation (10+ years)

C. Wade Bowden, Business Litigation

Joseph C. Coates III, Securities Litigation

Lorie M. Gleim, Business Litigation (New)

Bradford D. Kaufman, Securities Litigation (10+ years)

Recognized as “Rising Stars”:

Charles J. Abrams, Real Estate (New)

Robert R. Kane III, Business Litigation

Andrea Shwayri, Business Litigation

Lauren R. Whetstone, Securities Litigation (New)

