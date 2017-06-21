Ingrid Lindberg, President of Kobie Marketing Ingrid’s career is marked by disruptive innovation. Her position as an agent for change aligns with Kobie’s mission to deepen emotional and behavioral relationships in a measurable way.

Kobie Marketing, a global leader in loyalty and rewards initiatives design, management and consulting, announced today that its board of directors has appointed Ingrid Lindberg, a veteran customer experience leader, as the company’s new president.

Drawing on her years of C-suite level experience designing and executing enterprise customer experience initiatives for Fortune 500 companies, including Cigna, American Express, Pillsbury and Pier 1 Imports, Lindberg will lead the direction and delivery of Kobie’s services and technology solutions across teams, HR and Marketing and Communications to drive the growth strategy and leadership development for Kobie. Lindberg will also work to expand and enhance their service offerings.

“Ingrid’s career is marked by disruptive innovation,” said Bram Hechtkopf, CEO of Kobie Marketing. “Her position as an agent for change aligns with Kobie’s mission to deepen emotional and behavioral relationships in a measurable way. Ingrid’s customer experience expertise will help us deliver the most impactful, integrated and differentiated loyalty solutions for our clients and their customers.”

In the past year, Kobie has increased its focus on customer experience strategy to provide its clients greater control over their customers’ loyalty program and relationships. Looking forward, Kobie will capitalize on Lindberg’s two decades in marketing, customer experience strategy, program design and execution to elevate customer experience in the loyalty marketplace to a new level.

Lindberg pioneered the title of Customer Experience Officer (CXO). As the first CXO in the health care industry, she oversaw the design and implementation of health care giant Cigna’s customer experience program and helped promote CX as a distinct business practice. And as founder and CXO of consulting firm Chief Customer, Ingrid has been on the leading edge of differentiating customer experience strategies and cultures, turning theory into practice for global companies in the retail, hospitality and pharma verticals.

“I am excited to join a company like Kobie that is so committed to its customers and to its team members,” said Lindberg. “My passion is helping companies turn theory into practice while building out actionable customer experience and employee engagement strategies that have real impact. I look forward to combining my experience with Kobie’s loyalty marketing expertise to create long-lasting relationships between our clients and their customers.”

Kobie has grown 161 percent in revenue over the past three years, and has been recognized on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the past seven years. Last year, the company increased its team members almost 25% in St. Petersburg alone and team members now total over 450.

