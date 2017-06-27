COLOTRAQ Launches Data Quality Management Consulting Service

The first and largest broker of data center infrastructure services including colocation, managed hosting, enterprise cloud and related network services In our experience, the quality of enterprise data continues to be overlooked or underwhelmed

COLOTRAQ, the only master agency dedicated to data center infrastructure, announced the launch of a Strategic Data Quality Consulting service for enterprise clients. Due to the growing complexity of the application systems environment, the explosion of data center growth, the increasingly significant volumes of data and the emphasis on “Big Data”, poor data quality is widely recognized as a major risk to systems and operational effectiveness. Accordingly, COLOTRAQ believes it may have the answer and will now promote data quality solutions and services to its network of independent sales agents.

COLOTRAQ's data quality solutions and services now being offered include: (a) Systems data readiness capabilities to assess and cleanse data to meet an existing or new purpose; (b) Data governance competencies to proactively manage data assets; and (c) Business assurance and optimization capabilities to identify and capture quantifiable business benefits via the improvement of data quality.

Commenting on the new service, Dany Bouchedid, COLOTRAQ’s CEO, remarked, “In our experience, the quality of enterprise data continues to be overlooked or underwhelmed. As a result, investments in data center infrastructure, systems applications and the business operating model are being compromised. We welcome the opportunity to help our clients and our agents' clients proactively address this dilemma and realize the business benefits of high quality data.”

About COLOTRAQ

COLOTRAQ is the foremost global sourcing advisory firm and master agency for colocation, managed hosting, cloud and related network services. Since 1999, COLOTRAQ has been helping find data center infrastructure solutions for businesses and institutions worldwide through its unrivaled network of over 400 service providers in over 1,300 cities across 140 countries and territories. COLOTRAQ can instantly match customer requirements from a single rack to thousands of square feet of data center space along with managed hosting, cloud-based infrastructure and network services.

