Oradell, NJ Mayor Congratulates Huntington Learning Center on its 40th Anniversary with an Official Proclamation "Huntington has a positive economic and social impact on our citizens through its work to help children succeed in school," says Mayor Dianne Didio

Huntington Learning Center was honored by Oradell, NJ, Mayor Dianne Didio during an official proclamation at the company’s corporate headquarters on Friday, June 16, 2017. Mayor Didio congratulated Huntington on its 40th anniversary and recognized Huntington’s commitment to children’s educational success through its four-step approach, which includes a comprehensive evaluation, personalized learning plan, individualized tutoring and regular communication with families and schools. The mayoral staff was joined by Huntington’s co-founders, Dr. Raymond and Mrs. Eileen Huntington, Anne Huntington who is the second generation Huntington continuing the company as a family business, along with franchisees, corporate employees and members of the local media.

“Huntington Learning Center is an Oradell-born company that employs more than 100 people here in the Oradell area and nearly 1500 more across the country,” says Mayor Didio. “Huntington has a positive economic and social impact on our citizens through its work to help children succeed in school. I congratulate Huntington for 40 incredible years in business and wish the company the very best in the future.”

In the 1970s, Eileen Huntington worked as a junior and senior high school teacher and Raymond Huntington, who earned a doctorate in statistics in 1974 from Rutgers University, was a business analyst for AT&T. Eileen recognized a problem in the schools where she worked with too many of her students lacking basic reading and study skills, which caused them problems in all academic areas. The Huntingtons saw a need and created their first learning center in rented office space in the building adjacent to where the Huntington Learning Center’s main offices are today, a building owned by Huntington Learning Center and called, The Huntington Professional Building. Since then, the company has helped millions of students from kindergarten to 12th grade, and at all academic levels, learn the skills, confidence and motivation to succeed in and out of the classroom. Huntington now operates nearly 300 centers in 40 states from coast to coast. The company began franchising in 1985. Both the Huntingtons and their daughter, Anne, are actively involved in the business operations.

“We founded this company because of our desire to help children and nothing gives me more joy than the fact that 40 years later, we are continuing to fulfill that promise to the families we serve,” says Dr. Ray Huntington, who serves as the company’s Chairman of the Board. “We are honored to celebrate this significant milestone in our company’s history with Mayor Didio and the city of Oradell,” says Mrs. Eileen Huntington, who serves as the company’s Chief Executive Officer. “We look forward to building on the foundation of these 40 years to pave way for the next 40 years and beyond helping students achieve results and helping our franchisees achieve success by carrying out our mission to give every student the best education,” says Ms. Anne Huntington, who serves as the company’s Vice President.

