interRel is the Titanium Sponsor at Kscope17

interRel Consulting is the sole Titanium Sponsor at ODTUG Kscope17, the largest conference in the world for Oracle EPM & BI professionals. The event takes place June 25-29 in San Antonio, Texas at the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country. This is the third consecutive year interRel is the Kscope Titanium Sponsorship and the ninth consecutive year interRel is at the top of the conference’s partnership level.

interRel has eight speakers, including six members of the Oracle ACE Program, who will be participating in 19 sessions. interRel is eager to bring the Oracle Cloud evolution to San Antonio with the first-ever Oracle EPM Cloud books, a team of industry experts focused on EPM Cloud, and numerous sessions including two top recommendations from Kscope17 Track Leads: A Real-World Implementation of FCCS: Lessons Learned and Mistakes You Do Not Want to Report and Don’t Worry, You Can Still Get Geeky with Planning Cloud. The latter will be presented by Joe Aultman who was named Top Essbase Speaker at Kscope16. For a full list of interRel’s sessions and a guide to the conference, click here.

“20 years ago, we created interRel because we wanted to take things we had learned and pass them on. Pass them on to our customers, our employees, our vendors, and our competitors,” said Edward Roske, interRel CEO and Oracle ACE Director. “That same year, ODTUG was founded with a very similar purpose, to bring education to a community of Oracle users around the world.”

Visit interRel’s booth (405) in the Exhibit Hall as the company celebrates its 20th birthday in grand style. You can also speak with Oracle EPM & BI gurus, enter for the chance to win an Anki Cozmo every day, get a “Look Smarter Than You Are” book signed by the author(s), and pick up information on training, support, or assessments.

About Kscope17

ODTUG Kscope17 covers the Oracle EPM & BI world like no other with its unparalleled technical presentations, strategic product direction from Oracle’s product management team, business user tracks, deep-dive product labs, and the opportunity to rub shoulders with the best practitioners in the EPM & BI space. You do not want to miss the foremost Oracle developer conference of the year with over 150 Oracle EPM & BI-dedicated sessions, 19 of which include an interRel speaker.

About interRel Consulting

Founded in 1997, interRel Consulting is the longest-standing Hyperion partner dedicated solely to implementing Oracle Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) Cloud and Oracle Business Intelligence (BI) solutions for Fortune 500 and mid-size companies. interRel is the only winner of Oracle’s Global Cloud Partner of the Year for EPM and the only four-time winner of Oracle’s North America Partner of the Year for EPM and BI. The company is a nine-time Inc. 5000 honoree committed to education with a platform that includes 10+ books in its best-selling technical reference series, “Look Smarter Than You Are with Hyperion,” free, twice-weekly webcasts, the free-access video education platform, Play it Forward, on YouTube, and multi-track Oracle EPM/BI Road Shows across North America. Home to six members of the Oracle ACE program, interRel frequently participates in Oracle Technology Network international tours in developing markets. To learn more about interRel Consulting, please visit http://www.interRel.com.

