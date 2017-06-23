Mestel & Company Offers Placement and Referral Bonuses to Associates

Mestel & Company (“Mestel”), a leading national attorney placement and recruitment consulting firm established in 1987 and a company of HCMC Legal, Inc., is pleased to announce the launch of its new Associate Bonus Program (“Program”). The Program is an initiative to reward exceptionally credentialed associates for partnering with Mestel to find a career opportunity that best aligns with their skill set and interests.

Mestel’s Associate Bonus Program details are as follows:



Associates receive a $5,000 Placement Bonus after a successful placement into a bonus eligible position by Mestel.

Attorneys receive a $1,000 Referral Bonus for the successful placement of an Associate by Mestel. The placement must be into an AmLaw 200 firm or a market paying firm, and the bonus is paid six months from the Associate’s start date. There may be exceptions on the type of firm but this will be evaluated on a case by case basis.

Mestel excels in the advancement of careers for individual associates, of counsel, partners, in-house counsel as well as facilitates the movement of groups and complex law firm mergers. With seven strategic locations nationwide, Mestel serves legal professionals across the country. Mestel has been named as the winner of the Award for Best Attorney Placement Firm 2016 – USA in the 2016 CV Magazine Recruitment Awards as well as one of Lawdragon’s 100 Leading Legal Consultants and Strategists for 2016.

“Our team of industry-recognized placement consultants, each of whom are vested owners of our employee-owned company, are dedicated to honesty, candor, and integrity. They provide expert guidance, share valuable knowledge, and work alongside with attorneys to ensure their success at all stages of the career search and placement process,” said Joan Davison, CEO of HCMC. “Our consultants have firsthand experience as attorneys in private and public practice, allowing us to fully understand the challenges and nuances of the legal profession. We are proud to be widely known as the foremost trusted and experienced advisor to associates of all levels and every practice area throughout the U.S. and internationally. We measure success through the success of our candidates, and the bonus is a way to celebrate our mutual collaboration and achievement.”

For more information about Mestel & Company and its new Associate Bonus Program, please visit http://www.mestel.com/associate-bonus-program/ or contact Mary Rosenfeld D’Eramo, Esq. National Executive Managing Director of Operations at 617.391.3007 or info(at)mestel.com.

