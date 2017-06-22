ISO 45001 U.S. TAG members, including Clarion’s CEO, Geoffrey Peckham Because of our deep commitment to reducing risk and protecting people, Clarion has been a part of the development process of ISO 45001 since its start in July 2013. We’re proud to be a part of this effort – a collaboration by more than 70 countries. Past News Releases RSS Clarion Safety Systems' CEO to...

Clarion Safety Systems, a leading designer and manufacturer of safety signs and safety labels, participated in 3-day meetings of the U.S. technical advisory group (TAG) for ISO 45001, held in the end of May in Chicago, Illinois, taking next steps to move the standard forward.

ISO 45001 Occupational Safety and Health Management Systems is the much-anticipated, first global standard for occupational health and safety (OH&S) management systems. It gives organizations in the U.S. and around the world a structure to plan, support, implement and evaluate their efforts to eliminate or reduce risks to workers. This new standard, when published, will give organizations a framework for implementing all of their voluntary and mandated OH&S improvements.

Clarion is an active member of the U.S. TAG for ISO 45001, and has been since early in the standard’s development process. Both Clarion’s CEO, Geoffrey Peckham, and Standards Compliance Director, Angela Lambert, have made significant contributions to preparing U.S. TAG positions for each draft of ISO 45001.

“At Clarion, because of our deep commitment to reducing risk and protecting people, we’ve been a part of the development process of ISO 45001 since its start in July 2013. We’re proud to be a part of this effort – a collaboration by more than 70 countries,” says Lambert.

ISO 45001 is currently a draft international standard (DIS), in the second enquiry stage. The U.S. TAG came together in Chicago to review the current draft, DIS 2, and discuss more than 160 comments from its members. The goal was to debate these U.S. comments in order to solidify the positions to bring forward at the international level.

Over the three day period, TAG members in attendance, including Clarion, reviewed each comment and discussed recommendations for a proposed voting position. In order to reach a consensus by all TAG members, these recommended positions will be voted on by remaining members that were not in attendance in Chicago, a poll which is expected to take place in late June.

The next meeting of the ISO 45001 project committee will be held in November 2017. At that point, the DIS 2 will be debated at the international level, and has the potential to move to a final draft international standard (FDIS), with an expected publication date of February 2018. Another potential option, which would result in an expedited publication timeframe, is to bypass the FDIS stage.

“As companies look to implement processes to continually improve workplace safety in line with ISO 45001, the ability to accurately communicate residual risks to workers, subcontractors and guests becomes critically important. That’s why safety sign systems are an important part of an ISO 45001 risk communication/risk reduction strategy. We look forward to this important step forward for safer workplaces,” says Lambert.

ISO 45001 is set to replace OHSAS 18001. It’s also closely aligned in its structure with ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems and ISO 14001 Environmental Management Systems so organizations can efficiently integrate ISO 45001 requirements into their existing management systems.

