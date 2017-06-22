Balance Innovations to Exhibit at NRF Protect

Balance Innovations will showcase its software platform for retailers at the NRF Protect show June 27-28 in Washington, D.C., in booth 426.

Balance Innovations’ VeriBalance platform streamlines currency management for retailers of all types, sizes and formats. At stores, automated, trackable reconciliation procedures result in fewer opportunities for errors or fraud. At corporate, users can define thresholds and tailor alerts to quickly find out when issues occur or trends develop so they can prevent them from becoming larger problems.

In the Balance Innovations booth, retailers can see how VeriBalance connects systems and devices like intelligent cash drawers, cash recyclers, video surveillance systems and self-checkouts – regardless of type or manufacturer -- to deliver powerful analytics and streamline currency management. Highlights include:



The debut of the VeriBalance Deposit Tracking app, which lets retailers track and manage deposits at every stage – from the store to the bank to their account. This visibility helps retailers optimize currency operations, reduce bank and armored car fees, and rapidly spot and stop loss.

The VeriBalance integration with intelligent cash drawers, which creates instant accountability by cashier so retailers can immediately identify and prevent loss at the register.

The platform’s unique Store Virtualization layer, available only through VeriBalance, that reduces manual interaction with systems and, in turn, opportunities for errors or manipulation of data.

Real-time corporate reporting that delivers alerts and analytics to make it faster to identify, track and resolve loss.

“Identifying issues before they grow is crucial to driving store productivity,” said Darren Knipp, president and CEO for Balance Innovations. “Comprehensive visibility means retailers can monitor and manage store loss and compliance with ease and make substantive changes quickly based on real-time data.”

About Balance Innovations

Balance Innovations offers the only retail software platform that connects systems and devices to provide analytics and actionable data about the entire organization, helping lower the cost of accepting cash and increase efficiency across the enterprise. For more information, visit http://www.balanceinnovations.com or follow the company on Twitter at @BalanceInnov.