Dr. Anthony Barrese, interim dean of the Stevens School of Systems and Enterprises, with Brent Gasper and Paul Ekman of Rockwell Collins.

Stevens Institute of Technology was recently honored with the Rockwell Collins Platinum Premier Award, the highest level of recognition in Rockwell’s Trusted Supplier Program. As the recipient of the Platinum Premier Award, the Stevens School of Systems and Enterprises (SSE) is recognized for maintaining the highest levels of performance and alignment, which encompasses educational program, faculty, support and cost.

“It is an honor to receive this recognition from Rockwell Collins. We have worked together for over five years, and we look forward to continuing our partnership for many years to come," said Anthony Barrese, interim dean of SSE.

Representatives from Rockwell Collins – Brent Gasper, program manager, Integrated Solutions for Engineering, and Paul Ekman, senior director, Engineering Infrastructure & Integrity – presented the Award in the Immersion Lab which is located in the Lawrence T. Babbio, Jr. Center for Technology, the home of SSE.

Now in its tenth year, SSE has a long history of addressing corporate education needs and strategic goals through custom educational programs.

A supplier of world-class educational programs, SSE offers students the opportunity to earn graduate certificates in systems engineering and architecting, systems engineering security, and software engineering on-site at Rockwell Collins locations. Rockwell Collins employees are grouped in cohorts who take program coursework together; a model that promotes teaming and establishes an environment that permits deeper exploration of locally relevant technology and practices.

Introduced in 2013, the Rockwell Collins Trusted Supplier Program is designed to foster collaboration and formally recognize performance.

About Stevens Institute of Technology

Stevens Institute of Technology, The Innovation University®, is a premier, private research university situated in Hoboken, N.J. overlooking the Manhattan skyline. Founded in 1870, technological innovation has been the hallmark and legacy of Stevens’ education and research programs for

147 years. Within the university’s three schools and one college, 6,600 undergraduate and graduate students collaborate with more than 290 full-time faculty members in an interdisciplinary, student-centric, entrepreneurial environment to advance the frontiers of science and leverage technology to confront global challenges. Stevens is home to three national research centers of excellence, as well as joint research programs focused on critical industries such as healthcare, energy, finance, defense, maritime security, STEM education and coastal sustainability. The university is consistently ranked among the nation’s elite for return on investment for students, career services programs and mid-career salaries of alumni. Stevens is in the midst of a 10-year strategic plan, The Future. Ours to Create., designed to further extend the Stevens legacy to create a forward-looking and far-reaching institution with global impact.