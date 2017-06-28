FP Android App The app is our way of further simplifying the essential process of time tracking, and providing a flexible option for people who are on the go.

Function Point, a company that builds productivity software designed for internal and ad agencies, recently released their new Android app. The free app helps Function Point users stay organized through the workday and track time in a few taps.

“The app is our way of further simplifying the essential process of time tracking, and providing a flexible option for people who are on the go,” says Function Point CEO and Founder, Chris Wilson.

The app fully integrates with Function Point’s project management software, which supports professional service firms in streamlining their business and increasing productivity.



Up-to-the-minute time tracking means users have full visibility into the health of a project.

Forgetting to track time is one of the biggest obstacles to time tracking. The Function Point app makes it easy to track time wherever and whenever it’s most convenient.

There are 3 ways to track time, with the app automatically syncing to users’ Function Point systems.

Task and Job due dates are available at-a-glance to help keep a pulse on daily work.

Even when working without WiFi or data coverage, it’s easy to track time. New timesheets or changes to past timesheets are ready to sync once users have coverage.

The Function Point time tracking app is fully supported for iPhone and Android. Learn more or search 'Function Point' on the Google Play Store or App Store for a free download.

About Function Point

Function Point alleviates the chaotic nature of operating creative agencies, internal marketing teams and professional service firms. Used by over 9000 customers across the world, the all-in-one solution helps teams connect each stage of project management.

We strive to deliver intuitive software solutions and unsurpassed customer service. Our goal is to make productivity more personable; to warm it up and give it a heartbeat. As a customer-funded business, we treat each of our customers as our partners. Because their success is our success.

For more information about the company and their services, please visit the Function Point website.