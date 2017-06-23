LHA Trust Funds Announce 2017 Safety Star Award Recipients

LHA Trust Funds Safety Star Award The objective of the program is to acknowledge members of the LHA Trust Funds who are committed to quality and safety and who have developed innovative ideas that improve patient safety within their facility.

Each year, LHA Trust Funds presents the Safety Star Award to three healthcare facilities that have successfully implemented ideas or processes that have improved patient safety. The objective of the program is to acknowledge members of the LHA Trust Funds who are committed to quality and safety and who have developed innovative ideas that improve patient safety within their facility. The three recipients of this year’s Safety Star Award are: Ochsner St. Anne Hospital, Thibodaux Regional Medical Center and Woman’s Hospital.

Ochsner St. Anne Hospital’s “Baby Friendly Designation” initiative will be recognized for patient safety. Thibodaux Regional Medical Center’s “Transforming Care of the Labor and Delivery Patient” initiative will be recognized for process improvement. And, Woman’s Hospital’s “Interpreters on Wheels –A Visual Interpreting Service” will be recognized for technology use. Additional information regarding these initiatives can be found online at http://www.LHAtrustfunds.com.

Winners of the Safety Star Award will receive recognition at the LHA Summer Conference in July 2017, paid conference registration and expenses for the CEO/Administrator, $10,000 cash award and paid conference registration and expenses for hospital designee to attend American Society of Healthcare Risk Management (ASHRM). LHA Trust Funds is honored to provide resources in assisting our members with implementing such innovative ideas to improve safety in their respective facilities.

The LHA Trust Funds has served Louisiana healthcare facilities and physicians with insurance solutions for more than three decades.

About LHA Trust Funds: The LHA Trust Funds are unique insurance programs created for members of the Louisiana Hospital Association and are owned by member participants. We provide professional liability, general liability and workers’ compensation coverage to hospitals,physicians and healthcare facilities since 1977.