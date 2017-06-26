Xite Realty today announced that Helena Jenkins has joined the company as Senior Vice President. With more than 20 years of experience, Ms. Jenkins has delivered more than 10 million square feet of office, retail, industrial, and educational commercial real estate developments. Her expertise has resulted in cost savings of more than $15 million to her clients.

“Xite’s development and project management services are rapidly growing and serving more healthcare clients across the U.S. Adding Helena to the team further supports this high-functioning and highly efficient organization. I’m confident our clients will value Helena’s extensive experience in construction management and real estate portfolio strategies,” said Michael Tatum, Principal of Xite Realty.

Johnny Shepperson, President, and Helena Jenkins are charged with managing development and renovation projects of ambulatory care facilities for health systems and physician groups that are executing initiatives to increase points of access to care in communities across the U.S. The company is nearing 100 successful outpatient facility projects in four years.

Ms. Jenkins joins from Maverick Project Management where she served as the Director of Program Management for 11 years. Her client base ranged from Fortune 500 companies to start-up organizations in more than 140 cities in the U.S. She was responsible for new site developments, renovations of existing locations, and site dispositions.

Ms. Jenkins’ commercial real estate development expertise extends beyond project management to include lease negotiations, prototype development, facility management, design, budget development and management, specification development, real estate strategy, multi-site/multi-project management, vendor management, and staff training and development.

She has been a project manager at Sprint Nextel where she was responsible for several departments, including real estate. Ms. Jenkins is a graduate of Michigan State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts.

About Xite Realty, LLC

Xite Realty, headquartered in Richardson, Texas, is the leader in healthcare real estate solutions for outpatient settings. Through its four offices in Texas, the company serves healthcare practitioners across the U.S. Xite Realty offers strategic and healthcare-specific guidance through site selection, tenant representation and property acquisitions as well as project management services through Xite Project Management Series, LLC a series of Xite Realty, LLC. Please visit our website at http://www.xiterealty.com.