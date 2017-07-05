PipelineFX Releases New Render Farm Software, Qube! 6.10

Our metered licensing site is quickly becoming a full service portal for our clients. With cloud use on the rise, a one-stop shop for licensing and reporting is of growing interest to studios who see the value in cloud rendering.

Today, PipelineFX releases Qube! 6.10, the latest update to the leading render farm management software for visual effects. With the help of beta testers at Method Studios, RodeoFX and Qvisten Animation, PipelineFX has added new features for studios that need to render, report and automate in the cloud and on-premise.

For the first time, Qube! reporting will be available online. Accessible through the metered licensing website, these by-the-minute reports will provide users with actionable data on how the Supervisor is doing at any given time. With an initial focus on operations and stability, the graphs will reveal site stress, distribution rates and other data points that help wranglers reallocate and troubleshoot.

“Our metered licensing site is quickly becoming a full service portal for our clients,” said Richard Lewis, CEO of PipelineFX. “With cloud use on the rise, a one-stop shop for licensing and reporting is of growing interest to studios who see the value in cloud rendering, but want remote access to pipeline intelligence as well.”

Additional Qube! 6.10 Features



Updated Shotgun Integration - The integrated Shotgun user interface has undergone several minor improvements. Qube! Images to Movie submission will now pull select job data in from Shotgun; and the movie upload script has been updated, fixing a major bug that prevented automated movie uploading to the professional project management tool.

Online License Keys - Perpetual license keys created for Qube! 6.10 and after will now be downloaded via the metered licensing website. Additional information on license history and total worker numbers is also available, with more management features planned for the future.

Microsoft Azure Beta Integration - During the beta, users will have command line access to Microsoft Azure, allowing them to start and stop cloud nodes from within Qube!. Plans for Azure node management through ArtistView are underway.

Clarisse Renderer Support - Clarisse renders can now be dispatched from within Qube! via command line, in app, and load once job submissions.

For an added benefit to cloud providers, the PipelineFX team has also developed the Partner Licensing Daemon, a new codebase in Qube! 6.10 which will provide the foundation for easy cloud integrations. With optimizations for Google Cloud Platform, Amazon’s AWS, and Microsoft Azure, Qube! 6.10 is now the leading render farm manager for visual effects in the cloud.

Pricing/Availability

Customers currently on maintenance and support can download version 6.10 immediately from the PipelineFX ftp site. Monthly subscription licenses are $15/mo. Qube! metered licensing is 10 cents/hour, and only available after a user’s perpetual and/or subscription Qube! licenses are used up.

About Qube!™

Qube! is an intelligent, mature and highly scalable render management solution that can be quickly integrated into any production workflow, and is backed by world-class technical support. Qube! delivers intelligence to production pipelines by providing business-critical insight into render pipelines, maximizing investment in rendering infrastructure and automating manual processes. Qube! works out of the box with all leading content creation applications and is truly cross-platform with all software components available on Windows®, Linux®, and Mac OS®X operating systems.

About PipelineFX

As the leading provider of intelligent render farm management solutions for digital content creation, PipelineFX provides software, support, consulting and training services worldwide. Qube! runs on more than 35,000 render nodes at over 750 customers in 51 countries and is used to render film and visual effects, post production, broadcast, design, games and education media. Clients include: Base FX, BBC, Cisco, Cutting Edge Sydney, Deluxe, DHX Media, Dyson, Electronic Arts, Ford, HBO, Hasbro, Image Engine, Jam Filled Entertainment, L.M.U., L'Atelier Animation, Lockheed Martin, Mackevision, Method Studios, Marvel Studios, MPC, NBC Sports, Next Media Animation, NHK, NYU, Original Force, Pratt Institute, Procter & Gamble, RedHat, ReelFX, RodeoFX, South Park Studios, SVA, Target, Technicolor, Toyota and many others. PipelineFX is headquartered in Honolulu, HI, and has resources located in the Continental US, Canada. http://www.pipelinefx.com