Metropolitan Theatres, a fourth-generation family-owned cinema exhibitor with a rich history since 1923, and Vision Media, one of the nation’s leading providers of in-theater digital signage solutions, announced today the execution of an agreement under which Vision Media will oversee installation and on-going management of circuit-wide digital signage and media solutions.

"Our partnership with Vision Media will further our efforts to enhance the movie-going experience. The investment in digital signage enables highly impactful communication that is flexible to best serve our customers,” said David Corwin, President of Metropolitan Theatres.

"Vision Media (through its acquisition of Cinema Scene) has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with Metropolitan Theatres,” said Joe Ross, Chief Revenue Officer at Vision Media. “The entire Vision team is thrilled to expand upon that relationship to add digital signage and media programming. We are committed to working hand-in-hand with Metropolitan to drive increased revenue and guest satisfaction through the impressive digital enhancements they have planned inside their theatres.”

Vision Media will provide Metropolitan with project management, hardware procurement, installation services, content management and ongoing software servicing. The full project deployment includes an estimated 113 displays across 15 Metropolitan locations, and is scheduled to conclude by the end of 2017. Planned digital enhancements include digital menu boards, box office, bar displays, auditorium and directional signage. The addition of digital signage at Metropolitan’s theatre concession stands and bars will drive increased per caps through Vision Media’s proprietary software which provide flexible control of menu items, price changes and promotions with optional real-time POS integration. The additional box office, auditorium and directional displays will provide an enhanced guest experience while delivering an elevated and consistent brand message across all of the Metropolitan locations.

About Metropolitan Theatres Corporation

Metropolitan Theatres Corporation is a fourth generation family owned theatre circuit with 15 locations and 77 screens in California, Colorado, Idaho and Utah. For additional company information, please visit http://www.metrotheatres.com.

Contact: Christina Mancebo, Director Marketing & Communications – cmancebo(at)metrotheatres.com

About Vision Media – http://www.visionmedia.com

Vision Media, headquartered in Valencia, CA, is the leading provider of Physical and Digital Media Management to the Entertainment Industry worldwide. World class physical asset management, concessions, fulfillment and distribution services coupled with premier digital content technology solutions. Vision’s digital consumer engagement solutions include the Cinema Scene Digital Media network, digital signage solutions and consumer analytics. Vision is backed by CenterGate Capital, an Austin-based private equity investment firm.

Contact: Michael Holmes, SVP Marketing – michael.holmes(at)visionmedia.com