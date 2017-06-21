The Perfect Fitting Custom Shirt For over 20 years our factory in Mumbai, India has been manufacturing shirts for some of the best known brands in the industry.

Crisp Clothing has launched their Kickstarter campaign with a promise to deliver high quality custom shirts. The Crisp Clothing team just launched the Perfect Fitting Custom Shirt on Kickstarter and is looking to raise $20,000 to bring their product to market. Crisp brings a one-of-a-kind custom shirt made especially for each individual using advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms.

Founded in 2016 by father and son, Swapnil and Prakash Kamble, Crisp Clothing aims to allow men to stop settling for ill-fitting standard size shirts that only come in small, medium, and large. Crisp Clothing has made ordering custom shirts online easier than it has ever been. Unique to Crisp Clothing is its technology driven measurement process, which can accurately calculate one’s body measurements by simply referencing their height and weight. Allowing their customers to avoid traditional tape measures or services of a tailor and yet, attain the perfectly fitted shirt. Crisp Clothing is the easiest and most technologically advanced way to order custom shirts online.

“For over 20 years our factory in Mumbai, India has been manufacturing shirts for some of the best known brands in the industry,” said Crisp Clothing Founder Swapnil Kamble. “We now use this hands-on experience to produce high-quality custom shirts, which are handcrafted by skilled tailors using the same stitching practices and industry standard process followed by other high end fashion brands.”

The 100% Egyptian cotton shirts for men are available on Kickstarter for $78, which is $30 off the retail price. If a Crisp Clothing shirt needs alterations after receiving it, take it to a tailor and they will reimburse the wearer $20 per shirt. For more information, visit bit.ly/CrispKS.

About Crisp Clothing

Based out of Mumbai, India, the Crisp Clothing team has been manufacturing shirts since 1997, but this time they are launching their own brand. Founder Swapnil Kamble realized just how many men have trouble finding a shirt that fits them perfectly, so he decided to partner with his father Prakash Kamble, who has over 45 years of experience in the textile industry. In 2016 they founded Crisp Clothing together, redefining the way custom shirts are made in the 21st century. With cutting edge technology, premium materials and traditional manufacturing processes, Crisp Clothing is able to provide high quality custom shirts with the perfect fit. The Kamble’s are committed to build a custom clothing brand that offers custom shirts which are both affordable and accessible like never before. For more information, visit bit.ly/CrispKS.