Krupp Kommunications (K2), a full-service public relations, marketing and branding agency currently celebrating its 21st anniversary, announced that People Magazine’s “Sexiest Doctor Alive,” Doctor Mike has joined its client roster.

Internet sensation Dr. Mikhail Varshavski, known as “Doctor Mike” to his 3 million social media followers, is an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and doctor with a purpose. He started documenting his medical journey through his popular social media platforms, where he motivates students to pursue their medical training and educate them on primary healthcare topics. As a family medicine provider, Doctor Mike has the unique ability to speak about issues that not only fall within the full spectrum of medicine, but also within the full patient experience as he is the first and last point of contact for patients who come to him with an extensive range of conditions.

In addition to his social media entrepreneurship, Doctor Mike launched his own charity, the “Limitless Tomorrow Foundation.” Established in late 2015, LTF aims to break the financial barrier and empower unique and capable candidates to reach their full potential, explore the world and conquer their hardships. Aside from to his own foundation, Doctor Mike has been involved with other philanthropic endeavors including Stand Up For Cancer, AmeriCares and the Susan G. Komen Foundation.

“Doctor Mike is the total package,” said Heidi Krupp, CEO and Founder of Krupp Kommunications. “He understands how to speak to not only his generation, but generations before him to ensure they recognize the importance of preventative medicine.”

Doctor Mike graduated from the New York Institute of Technology in 2014 with a B.S in Life Sciences and a Doctorate in Osteopathic Medicine via an accelerated 7-year track. On June 30, 2017, he will complete his three year Family Medicine Residency at the Atlantic Health System-Overlook Medical Center in Summit, NJ. He emigrated with his family from Russia to Brooklyn, NY at the age of 6.

About Krupp Kommunications, Inc.

Established in 1996, Krupp Kommunications (K2) is an award-winning integrated public relations and marketing agency specializing in brand development for lifestyle, entertainment, and publishing properties. We ignite brands that help consumers help themselves by fostering the emotional need through national and grassroots activation.

