Eating Recovery Center (ERC), a trusted provider of comprehensive treatment for eating disorders, was selected last week as a winner in the 19th annual Digital Health AwardsSM competition. The competition is held twice a year, recognizing the world’s best digital health resources. ERC received the Gold Award for Best Website, the Silver Award for Facebook Engagement, and a Merit Award for Instagram Engagement.

The prestigious Digital Health Awards are judged based on content format and success in reaching the targeted health audiences, as well as overall quality. This work was developed and executed by the ERC marketing team, under the direction of Doug Weiss, Chief Marketing Officer and Laura Herrmann, Director, Product Marketing. Their efforts have enabled ERC to achieve the largest and most engaged social community in the eating disorder treatment community. Their social following continues to grow, currently represented by 89,000 Facebook followers and 10,000 Instagram followers.

“Our excellence in digital marketing represents growth for our company, and, more importantly, that we’re reaching those most in need with our clinical expertise and support,” said Doug Weiss, Chief Marketing Officer of Eating Recovery Center. “We are honored to be recognized among fellow leading healthcare brands, pioneering the field of digital health media.”

ERC’s website features a vast range of resources for patients, family and friends, and healthcare professionals. In addition to the work ERC was awarded for last week, it also launched a Family Support Center last month. This center is a new, innovative online platform created just for families and caregivers of eating disorder sufferers and patients, serving as a way for ERC to extend its clinical resources beyond the physical walls of each ERC location.

The Family Support Center provides an Educational Resource Center, tips on mealtime management, inspirational success stories, and an events calendar with support groups and educational opportunities. It also features a blog with insight from their clinical experts and National Recovery Advocates, as well as success stories from their Recovery Ambassador Council and other alums.

For additional information about ERC, call (877) 789-5758, email info@eatingrecoverycenter.com, or visit http://www.eatingrecoverycenter.com to speak with a Masters-level clinician.

About Eating Recovery Center

Eating Recovery Center (ERC) is the only national, vertically integrated, health care system dedicated to the treatment of serious eating and related disorders at any stage of the illness. ERC offers best-in-class treatment programs for all patients, no matter their age or gender, struggling from: anorexia, bulimia, binge eating disorder, eating and weight disorder, unspecified eating disorders, as well as comorbid, co-occurring and dual diagnoses. Led by the world’s leading experts in eating disorder treatment, ERC provides a full spectrum of eating disorder recovery services through an unmatched network of multiple locations across seven states.

About Digital Health Awards

The Digital Health AwardsSM program is organized by the Health Information Resource CenterSM (HIRC), a national clearinghouse for professionals who work in consumer health fields. Other well-known HIRC programs include the annual National Health Information AwardsSM, (healthawards.com) which annually recognizes the nation’s best consumer health programs and materials (for non-digital resources), and the annual National Women’s Health & Fitness Day® (fitnessday.com/women).