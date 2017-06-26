Funds For Learning Reveals Initial Insights to E-Rate Program Impact

While the political climate has shifted, one thing has remained the same: E-rate is vital and will continue to play an indispensable role in connecting schools and communities.

Changes in leadership in the White House and the FCC have raised questions regarding the promise of the E-rate program to deliver safe and proper broadband connections to students in the U.S. In an effort to understand how the largest federally funded education program serves schools and libraries, Funds For Learning has conducted its annual E-rate applicant survey to gather important insights about the 2017 filing window. According to initial feedback, E-rate recipients continue to rely on E-rate funding to provide connectivity for schools and libraries across the nation.

“Certainly, the E-rate program is not without its challenges, but the fundamental nature of the program remains as strong as ever,” said John Harrington, CEO of Funds For Learning. “While the political climate has shifted, one thing has remained the same: E-rate is vital and will continue to play an indispensable role in connecting schools and communities.”

Key 2017 initial survey findings include:



87 percent of respondents said E-rate funding is vital to their organization’s internet connectivity goals.

79 percent said that they have faster internet connections to their sites because of E-rate.

78 percent of respondents said they were able to connect more students and library patrons to the internet because of the E-rate program.

This year, approximately 1,100 applicants completed the survey, representing about five percent of all school and library applicants nationwide. In an effort to aid policymakers, administrators and other E-rate stakeholders, full results from the survey will be made available in the fall to help inform the administration of the E-rate program.

