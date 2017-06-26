The Journey from Africa to America

Seeing the world through multi-cultural eyes offers a wisdom of connection that is universal.

Moving to another country can seem an overwhelming feat and one most will never experience. Author Emma Eminash went from being a young girl in Uganda to being a successful writer in America, with a growing family of her own.

In “From Africa to America: A Coat of Many Colors,” Eminash shares her heart-warming and, at times, humorous journey of overcoming adversity and facing challenges, while striving for the American dream.

“While I grew physically, emotionally and mentally in the United States,” Eminash said, “most of the moral and cultural principles I live by had been instilled in me in Uganda. It was in America that I learned to conquer challenges. It started as soon as I arrived.”

Eminash migrated to the United States as a teenager to pursue her writing and journalism dreams. She uses her writing and personal experiences to encourage others to pursue academic and professional goals of their own.

“Seeing the world through multi-cultural eyes offers a wisdom of connection that is universal,” Eminash said. “It speaks to people of all ethnic, religious and cultural identities.”

For more about “From Africa to America,” visit: http://www.iuniverse.com/bookstore/bookdetail.aspx?bookid=SKU-000928019.

“From Africa to America”

By Emma Eminash

ISBN: 978-1-5320-0918-1

Available at iUniverse, Barnes and Noble and Amazon

About the author

Emma Eminash was born in Uganda and migrated to the United States to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist and writer. Not only fulfilling that goal and earning her BA in speech communication, she went on to become an inspirational teacher, who uses her writing and experience to encourage students to pursue their professional dreams. Eminash resides in Aurora, Colo.

