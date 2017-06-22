OneWire Named Among Best Job Search Sites for Finance Professionals

OneWire, the leading career platform for finance professionals, was recently named to The Top 300 Best Job Search Sites for 2017 by Jobs2Careers, notably as one of the best resources for jobs in the finance vertical.

With thousands of job opportunities spanning across investment banking, private equity, hedge funds, asset management, corporate finance, accounting, wealth management and more, OneWire’s targeted focus on the finance professional has positioned the company as a top resource to search for a job within the financial services industry.

“We’re extremely proud to be recognized as one of the top job search sites in the finance category for 2017,” said Eric Stutzke, CEO, OneWire. “We are laser focused on offering our candidates more industry specific opportunities in finance, while at the same time, facilitating connections with relevant employers.”

Over half a million finance professionals trust OneWire as their go-to resource for pursuing or continuing their career in financial services. For more information about OneWire, please visit http://www.onewire.com.

About OneWire | OneWire is a SaaS-based recruiting and sourcing platform that hosts the largest community of professionals in the financial services industry. Candidates can confidentially search and apply to jobs, join employer talent communities and stay open to new opportunities at top finance companies. Employers can advertise opportunities and source from a highly qualified and targeted community of finance talent, while building proprietary talent communities for future hires. http://www.onewire.com