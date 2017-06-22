IDS Selected for Crain’s Chicago Fast 50 for Seventh Time

“We are honored to be recognized by Crain’s for the seventh time as we continue to rapidly grow our organization, expand our regional footprint and deliver transformational services to our customers,” said Justin Mescher, Chief Technology Officer at IDS.

IDS, a leading data center technology integrator and cloud services provider, has been recognized by Crain’s Chicago Business as one of the 50 fastest-growing companies in Chicago. Marking their seventh year earning a spot on Crain’s Fast 50 List, IDS is ranked at No. 49.

Each year, Crain’s Chicago ranks 50 Chicago-based companies who experienced impressive revenue growth over a five-year period to spotlight and congratulate these thriving organizations who in turn help contribute to Chicago’s innovative and growing business footprint. The ranked companies are among the most advanced and trusted Chicago companies in technology, real estate, healthcare, marketing and more.

“We are honored to be recognized by Crain’s for the seventh time as we continue to rapidly grow our organization, expand our regional footprint and deliver transformational services to our customers,” said Justin Mescher, Chief Technology Officer at IDS. “Our success is rooted in our drive to provide innovative technology solutions that give our customers the edge they need in a highly competitive industry.”

IDS’ continued growth stems from dedication to next-generation data-center, cloud and security, as well as a commitment to training their internal teams and giving them the opportunity to earn the most prestigious certifications in the industry. IDS uses a technology-agnostic approach to finding, testing and delivering the most impactful and disruptive technology solutions to meet and exceed customer needs.

“Our continued growth is a testament to our dedicated employees and partners, and their desire to provide our customers the best experience in the industry,” said Matt Massick, Chief Executive Officer at IDS. “Our focus on helping businesses develop their Cloud Strategy has been a huge catalyst helping our customers drive innovation with disruptive technologies.”

Please visit Crain’s to see the entire list of companies named to the 2017 Fast 50.

About IDS

IDS is a data center technology integrator and cloud services provider backed by an award-winning IT consulting practice. IDS works with a select list of industry leading technology partners to deliver custom IT solutions. Primary areas of focus are storage, data protection, disaster recovery, data analytics, virtualization, mobility, networking, servers, security, managed services, and cloud. Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, IDS has experienced incredible growth since being founded in 2002. IDS has established a reputation of moving IT forward through solutions that provide improved efficiency, flexibility, performance and a competitive advantage. Learn more at http://www.idsforward.com.