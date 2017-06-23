Rex Quinn, an avid reader and aspiring screenwriter, has completed her new book “Our Lady of the Hot Mommas”: a raucously provocative and irreverent story in which Queenie, a feisty teenage runaway and the last person one would find in church, is selected by Mary, the mother of Jesus, to be her personal handmaid.

Quin shares from her story, “Well, let me tell you right now, being the handmaid of Mary, the Mother of God, isn’t as blissfully idyllic as everyone has been led to believe, and no one will know this better than Queenie, Mary’s current shanghaied handmaid. Worried about the gravy train of tithes drying up faster than a penniless alcoholic as a result of damage brought on from chronic sex-abuse scandals, the same Blessed “Virgin” (allegedly, and a subject of debate) Mary picks another earthly handmaid in the same manner as her earlier greatest hits, such as the Catholic showstoppers of Lourdes and Fatima. But tell me, other than Mother Superior of All Venerable Body Parts, no sane person would ever want to be Mary’s handmaid, and the same is true for Queenie, a sassy teenage runaway with a penchant for getting into trouble. However, unfortunately for the newbie handmaid, she doesn’t have any say in the matter and is stuck with unwanted supernatural interventions like a drug-resistant case of clap.”

Published by New York City-based Page Publishing, Rex Quinn’s provocative tale pitting the murderous determination of a teenage girl hell-bent on revenge against the demands and expectations of her divine employer.

Now, all these homicidal urges are all well and good, but when will Queenie learn that any act of revenge does nothing to lessen personal pain? When will she learn that the only way of finding inner peace is through unshackling the bonds of hate by forgiving and not, for example, torching the police station?

Readers who wish to experience this irreverent work can purchase “Our Lady of the Hot Mommas” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Kobo, Google Play or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.

About Page Publishing

Page Publishing is a traditional New York-based full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create- not bogged down with the logistics of eBook conversion, wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and the like. Its roster of accomplished writers and publishing professionals can help authors leave behind these tedious and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at http://www.pagepublishing.com.