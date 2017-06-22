nLIGHT Will Exhibit at the LASER World of PHOTONICS

nLIGHT, the technology leader in semiconductor and fiber lasers, will exhibit at the LASER World of PHOTONICS in Munich, Germany, June 26 – 29, 2017. LASER World of PHOTONICS is one of the largest and most respected international trade fairs for the laser and photonics industry.

You can learn more about nLIGHT’s products and application results at nLIGHT's Forum presentation, “Next Generation Industrial Fiber Lasers for Advanced Materials Processing,” presented by Dr. Dahv Kliner on Wednesday June 28th, Forum Hall B3 at 11:30.

Visit nLIGHT to see their full array of products on display at the Laser World of Photonics, Hall A2; Booth 441.

About nLIGHT Corporation

nLIGHT manufactures diode and fiber lasers based on industry-leading technologies and vertically integrated global operations. Learn more about nLIGHT at http://www.nLIGHT.net, and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and YouTube.