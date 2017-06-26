As part of American Travelers' continued commitment to providing unparalleled support and services, the company has developed a series of discounts for employees - both for traveler and corporate employees alike.

In addition to staffing skilled RNs, CSTs, and other healthcare professionals nationwide, American Traveler's mission is to promote the joy of exploration and adventure -- whether it is for professional or personal reasons

Our traveling employees are continually on the go, so many of the new discounts are geared toward discounted travel, whether it's making the trip easier, more affordable, or simply a little more fun.

American Traveler's Rewards Program Includes:



Car rentals

Hotel discounts

Automobile club membership subsidy

Medical wear and scrubs

Pet Insurance

Healthcare professionals who take an assignment with American Traveler will have access to the whole suite of discounts, as will the corporate employees who make these travel dreams possible.

"Many of these discounts are valuable to our employees -- whether they're working in hospitals or in our corporate offices. For instance, we know that our traveling healthcare professionals - and our corporate staff! - adore their furry family members and love to include them in their adventures. We’re helping to bring peace of mind by offering discounted pet insurance. Regardless of where their travels take them, their pets are covered."

-- Mary Kay Hull, Vice President of Recruiting, American Traveler

American Traveler is continuously seeking new ways to enhance the American Traveler experience. Robert Bok, CEO and Chairman of the Board, says, "We take care of our people. Whether you are one of our esteemed travelers, corporate team members, or hospital contacts, we strive to provide stellar service and benefits. Our high standards mean that we attract only the highest caliber of candidates, which in turn empowers us to maintain these standards throughout our company."