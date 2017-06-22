FrontGate Media Selected as Agency of Record for Crossflix

A subscription-based streaming service, Crossflix offers its members quality faith and family movies, award-winning faith documentaries, animated children’s Biblical education and adult education, including their original “The Living Bible Series.”

Crossflix has selected FrontGate Media, one of the world’s leading Faith and Family marketing agencies, as global agency of record. FrontGate will be working with Crossflix to provide brand strategy and communications services including Publicity, Social Media, Advertising and Grassroots Outreach for the launch of the Crossflix faith-based streaming video service.

Crossflix is founded by Alan Mehrez and Aileen Rodriguez. Mehrez is well known as a Producer and Director with a catalog of successful films that have been released by Lionsgate, Warner Brothers, HBO, Showtime, and other studios. In addition, Mehrez and Rodriguez have worked as International Film Distributors, licensing film rights all over the world.

Crossflix is created to empower Christian Filmmakers, Producers, Writers and Artists and to provide quality faith content which includes emphasis on faith education. A subscription-based streaming service, Crossflix offers its members quality faith and family movies, award-winning faith documentaries, animated children’s Biblical education and adult education, including their original “The Living Bible Series.” Crossflix is poised to be the industry leader for audiences of all ages seeking faith-based programming that entertains, educates and inspires at an affordable price.

“We were impressed with FrontGate’s proven track record in achieving results that really impact faith-based businesses and ministries, as well as their creative approach to impacting the key audiences in this category. FrontGate understands our passion to create unique content and programming,” said Alan Mehrez, President and Founder of Crossflix.

About FrontGate Media

Award-winning FrontGate Media (http://FrontGateMedia.com) is the leading marketing agency and media group specializing in the faith and family audience. Having celebrated their 15-year milestone in 2016, the firm serves as “Your Gateway to the Christian Audience.” FrontGate’s full service agency and media group has been trusted with over 5,000 campaigns, providing Faith-based market Strategy Development, Public Relations, Media Buying, and Social Media & Marketing. FrontGate’s own Web & Events Network also provides reach to more than 10 million people each month and over 17 million email subscribers. Founded in 2001, FrontGate has repeatedly been honored in the Internet Advertising Competition and the WebAwards. The company plays a key role in the success of for-profit and non-profit organizations seeking the faith-based and family-friendly audiences.