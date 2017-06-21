Kelly and Bryan Newton Open Pet Wants in Western New York

Bryan and Kelly Newton with their rescue dog, Bo. It’s important to me that, even if you decide Pet Wants isn’t for you or you want to go in another direction, you take the time to learn about what’s in the food you’re feeding your animals so you can make the right decision for your family.

Kelly and Bryan Newton are pleased to announce the launch of their new local pet food business, Pet Wants Western New York. Pet Wants offers fresh, high-quality pet food and other products, personally delivered for free.

Pet Wants’ carefully developed proprietary pet food is slow-cooked in small batches with fresh, high-quality ingredients once per month, so every kibble is guaranteed to be fresh and packed with nutrition. Pet Wants Western New York offers multiple blends of dog and cat food as well as healing salve, calming balm, anti-itch spray, paw wax and more.

Pet Wants Western New York is a mobile business and offers free delivery to Buffalo and the surrounding Western New York area, including the Northtowns and Southtowns. The Newtons are also planning to be at the Clarence Hollow Farmers’ Market on most Saturdays throughout the summer.

Kelly and Bryan have two children, Jack (12) and Mallory (7) as well as two cats, Cody and Buddy, and a foster failure dog named Bo. The family is involved with local animal rescues and, back before they had children, Kelly and Bryan had a dog who suffered horribly from allergies, experiences that have raised their awareness about pet nutrition.

“Right when we got out of college, Bryan and I adopted a dog who suffered from terrible allergies. We spent her whole life trying to help her be as comfortable as possible with medications and all sorts of things the vet suggested, but the vet never talked to us about her diet. Knowing what we know now about the importance of feeding your animals fresh food with high-quality ingredients, I’ll always wonder if switching her food would have made all the difference,” Kelly said.

“It’s important to me that, even if you decide Pet Wants isn’t for you or you want to go in another direction, you take the time to learn about what’s in the food you’re feeding your animals so you can make the right decision for your family,” she added.

In addition to being made fresh monthly, Pet Wants only sources the best salmon, chicken, lamb, brown rice and other ingredients available. There’s no sugar added, no fillers and no animal by-products and Pet Wants never uses corn, wheat, soy or dyes, which makes the food great for animals with allergies.

Prior to being an entrepreneur, Kelly was full-time, stay-at-home mom. Kelly will be running the day-to-day operations of the business with Bryan’s support. Both are looking forward to being more involved with the pet communities in and around Buffalo through Pet Wants.

“We’re excited to be able to bring Pet Wants to our community, not just because we offer great foods and other products, but because we’re looking forward to working with pets and pet parents and helping pets live longer, healthier lives,” Kelly said.

To learn more about Pet Wants or to get a free pet food sample, call (716)245-1378, email KNewton(at)PetWants.com or visit http://www.PetWantsWNY.com.

