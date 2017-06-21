Zemcar is fully insured for unaccompanied minors and is the first live stream video enabled ridesharing app in the world. Zemcar slogan offers “family’s trusted drivers, for everyone you love.

JP Licks, Boston's best place for homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt and fresh-roasted coffee, and Zemcar, a new transportation solution to make life easier for families - and a great new side gig for local people looking for more income as a driver - have partnered to create a Boston Neighborhood Campaign to Benefit Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB). The partnership, focused on celebrating neighborhood-oriented businesses in Greater Boston, will kick off with a Maker Event Featuring Conversation with on Ice Cream and Mobile Apps with the three companies CEOs on June 21 at JP Licks’ Jamaica Plain store.

Josh Kraft, Boys & Girls Club CEO, and a group of young people from the Hennigan Club will join JP Licks CEO Vince Petryk and Zemcar Founder Bilal Khan for an hour of “maker conversation” on ice cream and mobile apps. Zemcar is pledging the gift of opportunity through a charitable donation for every active driver registration and new customer download and sign-up during the campaign.

The campaign, “DRIVE or RIDE with Someone You’d Share an Ice Cream With” runs for twelve weeks, beginning June 21st and includes:



Charitable Donation: Users can download the Zemcar app with the promotional code JPLICKS. For every new rider, Zemcar donates $1.00 to BGCB. For every new driver who completes 10 rides, Zemcar donates $100.00 to BGCB and the drivers also get $1000 bonus after 200 rides*. Learn more at http://www.zemcar.com

Coupon from JP Licks: Every Zemcar download and sign up receives a JP Licks coupon for a free cone or coffee.

Learn more about Zemcar – or interview as a driver - at any of the JP Licks 13 Locations. Come meet the team at Office Hours at JP Licks in Jamaica Plain, Mission Hill, Assembly Square & more! Check http://www.zemcar.com for details.

Zemcar is celebrating the magic, community, great ice cream and coffee so many Boston neighborhoods love at JP Licks. Each JP Licks store – 13 in the Greater Boston area - is more than a local ice cream shop – it is a neighborhood icon, where people of all ages feel welcome. Zemcar makes life easier for families and together, both companies want to support busy Greater Boston families and neighborhoods.

“Every family should have a safer, insured alternative when public transit or family members are not an option for transportation,” said Zemcar Chief Engagement Officer, Lisa Eisenbud. “We are replicating the way families make connections in their community through the Zemcar smartphone app,” said Bilal Khan, Founder. Zemcar is fully insured for unaccompanied minors and is the first live stream video enabled ridesharing app in the world. Zemcar slogan offers “family’s trusted drivers, for everyone you love.”

“For over thirty-five years, JP Licks has stayed true to serving the people of each unique neighborhood in which we do business - in 13 stores, four in Boston and nine in neighboring towns. We are all about providing opportunities to the people we serve,” Vince Petryk, Owner and Founder.

“At Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston, providing kids with a safe environment under the supervision of caring adults is a critically important part of our mission,” said Josh Kraft, Nicholas President and CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston. “We are grateful to receive the funds from this program that will support our Club staff as they work to help our members achieve their full potential.”

About Zemcar

Zemcar is a mobile app based transportation company, providing trusted, insured ride hailing for families. Founded in Boston, Zemcar is a unique solution, providing the only video-enabled ride share in the world. Zemcar has come to market with a C-Suite of local parents who understand child welfare, transportation and technology. Founder Bilal Khan is the former Chief Product Officer, IoT for Verizon and an MIT Sloan School graduate in Management and Engineering. Khan has joined forces with the dynamic team of executives including Lisa B. Eisenbud, an expert in child and family services as well as start-up and turnaround executive management, and Marc Shpilner, a highly skilled and successful transportation industry entrepreneur, to bring the app to market. Zemcar is the only rideshare company in Massachusetts insured for unaccompanied minors and the Zemcar app has the world’s first rideshare industry live stream video from inside the car to the customer’s phone.

For more information visit http://www.zemcar.com or click Facebook Twitter Linkedin

About JP Licks

J.P. Licks is Boston's best place for homemade ice cream, frozen yogurt and fresh-roasted coffee. Vince Petryk founded the first location in the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston in 1981, and has grown the chain to 13 Greater Boston area stores.

For more information visit http://www.jplicks.com/presskit.pdf

About Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston

Since its founding in 1893, Boys & Girls Clubs of Boston (BGCB) has been helping young people, especially those who need us most, build strong character and realize their full potential as responsible citizens and leaders. BGCB does this by providing: a safe haven filled with hope and opportunity, ongoing relationships with caring adults, and life-enhancing programs. The organization serves nearly 16,000 young people ages 6-18 in 11 Clubs and YouthConnect. BGCB is an affiliate of Boys & Girls Clubs of American and The United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley. For more information, visit BGCB on the web at bgcb.org.

