Closet Butler Expands Operations With New Manufacturing Facility

This past February, Pompton Plains-based custom storage providers, Closet Butler, expanded their operations with a brand-new, 5,300 sq. ft. manufacturing facility. After 14 years of consistent growth, the company’s increasing customer demand reached a point that necessitated a boost in efficiency and productivity. The new facility’s closer proximity to the Closet Butler showroom and the recent on-boarding of five new employees have helped the business achieve this goal.

The new facility, which opened February 17, has allowed the company to ramp up their production volume considerably, with a 33% increase, making it easier to cater to Closet Butler’s growing customer base. Additionally, the updated machinery operating within the facility – including the Biesse Rover SFT and Biesse Edge Bander – offers enhanced accuracy and faster output while allowing custom drilling. Closet Butler now stocks a significantly expanded product variety, including 28 colors and more than 40 door styles, thanks to the manufacturing flexibility and upgraded inventory space provided by the expansion.

Closet Butler proudly emphasizes its independence and has spent more than a decade providing New Jersey residents with full-service, customized storage solutions. The business takes care of the design, construction and installation aspects of every project, with each unique closet setup constructed in-house by business owner and craftsman, John Doyle.

In addition to its walk-in and reach-in closet design services, Closet Butler provides custom creations for the home office, garage, kitchen pantry, utility closet and entryway. Custom furniture is also available for these and other spaces, including one-of-a-kind home entertainment units. Each project is initiated with the goal of utilizing the available space, regardless of size, to its fullest potential. Homeowners or interior designers interested in enlisting Closet Butler’s custom storage services can schedule a free consultation by reaching out to Closet Butler online or by phone.

Contact:

John Doyle

jdoyle(at)closetbutler.com

973-492-8900