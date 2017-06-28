CompliancePoint Announces the Launch of RegInfoHub

Resource for Regulatory Information & Compliance Guidance RegInfoHub is designed to help organizations meet compliance without compromising effective customer engagement.

CompliancePoint, a leading risk management consultancy specializing in information security and customer engagement compliance expertise, today announced the launch of RegInfoHubTM.

RegInfoHub is a new, online tool that offers current and easily accessible regulatory information specific to customer engagement compliance. RegInfoHub consolidates up-to-date federal and state requirements relevant to mobile marketing, telemarketing, email marketing as well as non-solicitous consumer contact activities. This includes legal opinions and statutory references regarding the TCPA, TSR, CAN-SPAM, state regulations, and more.

“Keeping the end user in focus, we leveraged our years of customer engagement compliance expertise and industry knowledge to develop this tool,” states Ken Sponsler, Senior Vice President and General Manager of CompliancePoint’s Customer Engagement Practice. “We now offer the best and most efficient resource for compliance officers, corporate counsel and other customer engagement compliance professionals to track business-specific compliance regulations.”

For over 15 years, organizations have relied on CompliancePoint to help them operationalize inbound and outbound consumer contact compliance operations. With today’s announcement of RegInfoHub, CompliancePoint now gives organizations the means to quickly and easily access contact compliance information of interest and relevance to specific business activities and geographic reach.

Anyone with assigned compliance responsibilities can use the tool to efficiently find federal and state regulations that apply to their organizations’ contact activities, understand compliance requirements, and track regulatory news and updates. RegInfoHub is designed to help organizations meet compliance without compromising effective customer engagement.

“As an audit and compliance professional, I know how difficult it can be to keep up with rapidly evolving and complex compliance requirements,” said Jane Bulman, VP of Operations. “Combining access to RegInfoHub with the expertise of the industry’s top Compliance Consultants, our clients will have specific statutes, enforcements, legal opinions, and operational guidance at their fingertips that best suits their organization.”

To learn more about RegInfoHub, or to request a demo, call (855) 670-8780 or visit http://www.compliancepoint.com/reginfohub.

About CompliancePoint

CompliancePoint delivers the governance, protections and assurances organizations need to succeed in an interconnected and data-driven world. CompliancePoint’s Customer Engagement and Information Security practice groups offer consulting, audit, training, monitoring, and expert witness services aimed at helping businesses manage risk and ensure compliance. Our privacy, security and compliance services include helping companies understand and comply with diverse privacy and security areas such as Cyber Security, GDPR, HIPAA, PCI, SOC, FISMA, Cloud Compliance, TCPA, TSR, Do Not Call, CAN-SPAM, and CASL. For more information, visit http://www.compliancepoint.com or call (855) 670-8780.