New World Angels Leads Rewired Solutions Series A Round

New World Angels (NWA), Florida’s premier structured angel investor group, announced today it has invested $377,500 into the planned $1MM Series A round of Sarasota-based Rewired Solutions. Using data science to model top performing employees of large enterprises, Rewired Solutions then applies this knowledge to digitally target and source candidates who are not actively seeking employment. The Series A funds will be used to expand offerings to current and new customers engaged in high-volume hiring campaigns.

Tim Hearon, Rewired Solutions’ founder and CEO, commented, “We are grateful to New World Angels for their belief and support of our concept that expands the pool of quality candidates for companies in growth mode. With positive experiences at industry icons like Deloitte, Walmart and Sprint, this partnership will accelerate our ability to leverage these successes and gain significant market share.”

NWA member Larry Frank who co-led the due diligence team with member Gary Dumas, added, “Working with Tim these last few months has been a pleasure. The responsiveness of Tim and his organization to his customers and investors has been exemplary. Moreover, the unique positioning of Rewired Solutions to increase the quality applicant pool for large enterprises while competitors simply seek to manage the existing applicants provides a meaningful benefit to customers.” Mr. Frank, along with NWA member Jim Schnare have agreed to join Rewired Solutions’ board of directors.

NWA president Steve O’Hara noted, “We are delighted to partner with Rewired Solutions to address a growing need as the labor market tightens. We are also pleased that NWA’s efforts to increase our presence along Florida’s west coast has added our first investment in the Sarasota area. “

About New World Angels:

New World Angels (NWA) is a group of 68 accredited, private investors, operators and entrepreneurs dedicated to providing equity capital to early-stage entrepreneurial companies with a strong presence in Florida. Members of NWA have extensive experience in founding, building, and managing companies in a wide variety of industries. NWA members are involved in the entrepreneurial communities from Miami Beach to Palm Beach on Florida’s east coast and from Naples to Tampa on Florida’s west coast. Since 2014, NWA has invested over $12MM in growing US and international companies that are either based in Florida or have a strong presence in the state. In addition to providing funding, NWA members make their expertise and resource networks available to portfolio companies to facilitate a company’s growth.

About Rewired Solutions:

Rewired Solutions provides technology and data-driven solutions to map the right people to the world’s leading organizations – smarter, faster, at scale. Through targeted marketing powered by data science, Rewired is upending the approach to sourcing and talent acquisition to help our customers build on their success and mitigate the challenges inherent to high-volume hiring.

