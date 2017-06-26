CBT Nuggets Announces New Android App Development with Java Course

Regardless of the industry you're in, you should focus on ensuring you are meeting any demand that might arise from customers using Android devices.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Android App Development with Java.

This 14-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Ben Finkel guides learners through the steps to building a functional Android app using Java, one of the most prevalent, stable, and scalable programming languages available. Designed as a follow-up to Finkel's recent Java Essentials course, this course gives learners a viable next step to advance their IT and development careers.

Finkel's course sets learners on a path to earn Java certification through Oracle, but with a unique hands-on approach that empowers learners with real-world skills that transcend certification exams.

"There are roughly 2 billion Android-powered devices in the world today, more than any other single operating system," Finkel said. "Android is found on phones, tablets, phablets, HVAC systems, cars, and even refrigerators. Regardless of the industry you're in, you should focus on ensuring you are meeting any demand that might arise from customers using Android devices."

Finkel brings nearly two decades of experience to the course, giving learners tips and tricks to fast-track their training efforts. He holds a variety of certifications, including C#, Javascript, jQuery, .NET, Google Developer Expert, and more.

"Find the schedule and training structure that works for you and establish it," Finkel suggests. "Whether that's 20 minutes every morning before work, or an hour three nights a week after dinner, or whatever else works for you, make sure you have a training schedule to achieve your goals. Having a space in your life carved out for [learning] is an important step."

Android App Development with Java is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

About CBT Nuggets: CBT Nuggets provides on-demand IT training for individuals and teams that is available 24/7, from any device.