RightCapital Announces Integration with BNY Mellon’s Albridge

RightCapital and BNY Mellon’s Albridge today announced an agreement for an integration that will make an important impact for advisors and firms who use RightCapital’s next-generation financial planning tool. RightCapital offers a software solution focused on “simply sophisticated” financial planning software; that will now be fed with data from Albridge, an award-winning data aggregation and performance reporting solution.

RightCapital, which launched in 2015, offers a financial planning solution that is focused on the user experience and allows financial professionals to work with investors to develop a financial plan in “real time,” with a Personal Finance Management Portal available to those investors to further collaboration. Financial plans can only be as complete as the data that feeds them. Albridge offers complete access to holdings information, regardless of the custody provider, in one place. This integration, through the Albridge Applink service and Albridge File Delivery, means that firms can access a single source of quality-checked data to help deliver a more comprehensive solution.

“The integration with Albridge to improve the data that feeds each user’s financial plan is a great step forward for us,” says Shuang Chen, co-founder of RightCapital. “We’ve been focused on creating a user-friendly solution, and better data will allow our financial planning users to create more comprehensive plans taking into account many variables.”

Founded in 2015, RightCapital was created with the goal of developing next generation financial planning software that advisors can use to simplify the financial planning experience for their clients with three main goals: an elegant, modern look and feel; interactive, easy to use tools that can be shared by advisors and clients; rigorous and robust calculation engine that generates accurate results quickly.

“RightCapital has an exciting product and has been getting great industry and user reviews; we’re pleased to be the data engine to drive smart financial plans,” said Anthony Johnson, Director, Albridge.

The integration is now available to mutual clients.

About RightCapital

After 15 years working with financial advisors, RightCapital co-founders Shuang Chen, CFA® and Song Chen recognized how complex many of the industry’s leading financial planning software systems have become over time. RightCapital provides a revolutionary financial planning tool that digitizes and redefines the financial planning experience. Using cutting edge technology, we significantly cut down time and cost of creating a plan and improve user experience. Designed to promote interaction and collaborations between advisors and clients, RightCapital provides a simple and powerful financial planning tool and a Personal Finance Management (PFM) portal to create financial plans real time. Client has access to the system to monitor the plan and progress real time.

About BNY Mellon’s Albridge

BNY Mellon’s Albridge Solutions, Inc. is a leading provider of enterprise data management solutions that deliver a single view of an investor's broad range of assets. Our proprietary technology consolidates and reconciles client account and transaction data from hundreds of data sources representing banking, brokerage, insurance, retirement, managed accounts and more. Albridge processes this cleansed data and uses it to power a variety of downstream technology solutions, including performance reporting, sales practice monitoring, data warehousing, business intelligence, imaging and workflow. Albridge provides the foundation for financial organizations to leverage a single source of information to power a number of mission critical technology applications. Albridge Solutions Inc. is an affiliate of Pershing LLC. Additional information is available at albridge.com.